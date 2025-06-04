'Sour power' for all: Satisfy your flavor cravings with McCormick’s Sour Seasoning Mix

MANILA, Philippines — You might be juggling what feels like a million things while navigating the exhausting #adulting life but making mealtime exciting shouldn’t be another chore. After all, enjoying great food is one of the few simple pleasures we can truly look forward to.

Whether you're a kitchen newbie or a seasoned home chef, you may want to liven up your meals with bold, crave-worthy flavors.

Sour has long been a flavor hero in both Filipino and global cuisine. Locally, we all know and love the iconic sourness of sinigang and adobo. We also savor the tangy kick in dishes like sisig and chicken inasal where a splash of calamansi brightens up the rich, savory taste. And now more than ever, the power of sour has finally stepped in and grabbed its place in the spotlight of Filipino food, inspiring more adventurous dishes and exciting new flavor experiments.

What if adding a vibrant, consistent sour twist to your dishes was easier than ever?

Recognizing the need for a convenient, consistent way to bring sour to the table, McCormick introduces its latest innovation: McCormick Sour Seasoning Mix, your new kitchen essential for achieving a consistent sour punch to whatever you’re whipping up. From your favorite ulam to refreshing drinks and cocktails, it’s got you covered.

What makes McCormick’s Sour Seasoning Mix special? It’s packed with Sour Power—bold, mouth-puckering sourness that hits hard and tastes great! Choose your punch with three bold variants: Tangy Calamansi, Zesty Lime and Zingy Tamarind.

The convenient and versatile sachets are your go-to for everything, without having to peel tamarind and squeeze limes or calamansi. Power up your classic soups, give your barbeques a bright, sour kick, or even mix them into mocktails and juices for a refreshing twist.

Adding exciting bold sour flavors to your cooking doesn't have to be complicated. Whether you're putting together a comforting soup, marinating meat for the grill, or even concocting a refreshing drink, this seasoning mix delivers a bold and consistent sour flavor every time. It revolutionizes the way you prepare and enjoy your favorite dishes and beverages!

Ready to satisfy those inventive sour cravings?

Visit your nearest supermarket or shop online through McCormick’s official Lazada and Shopee stores. Grab your McCormick Sour Seasoning Mix today and experience how this versatile flavor essential can achieve sour power right in your own kitchen!

Editor’s Note: This press release from McCormick is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.