US-based wellness organization endorses Filipino sardines brand as 'Superfood'

MANILA, Philippines — US-based Medical Wellness Association (MWA) endorsed Mega Sardines as a “Superfood.”

This reportedly makes the canned sardines brand the first in the world to receive this such recognition.

“Mega Sardines stood out in all areas in our System-6 criteria for a ‘Superfood.’ Filipinos value nutrition wellness, especially when preparing meals for their families. With the product being rich in omega-3, high in vitamins, and processed with world-class safety, we can say it’s more than a pantry essential — it’s a food that supports overall health,” James Michael Lafferty, Founding Board Member of the MWA, said during the press conference recently.

The MWA brought to life the insights of Dr. Christopher Golden, Assistant Professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who emphasized that small fish like sardines are a powerful source of essential nutrients with minimal contaminant risk. These findings helped shape the MWA’s unique System-6 Criteria that ultimately led to the sardines brand being recognized as a "superfood," which includes Rich Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids, high in essential nutrients, supports heart and metabolic health, sustainable supply with low contamination risk and "Catch-to-Can" in 12 hours.

“We believe in making smart, nutritious food choices accessible to every Filipino family,” said Marvin Tiu Lim, Chief Growth and Development Officer of Mega Prime Foods Inc., the company behind brands such as Mega Mackerel, Mega Prime Quality fruits and vegetables and the newly acquired Jimm’s Coffee Mix.

“This recognition reminds us why we do what we do — to provide healthy, high-quality food that every Filipino deserves,"

