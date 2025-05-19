‘Spanish food better than food in Spain’: New Spanish restaurant brand ambassadors introduced in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Their Spanish food being served in the Philippines tastes better than those you could taste in Spain – that is the assurance of Cristina García-Villalba Marba, new Spanish brand ambassador of Bistronomia Group together with Marta Aranda Baños.

Marba, in an interview with the press including Philstar.com, elaborated that she has not tasted anything as flavorful in Spain as some of the Spanish dishes being served by Bistronomia, a group of Spanish restaurants in Manila under Bistro Group that includes Las Flores, Tomatito, Rumba, and Rambla.

Marba is Co-founder and General Manager of Foshan Iberia Consulting Services and Project Coordinator for Spain and Asia, with over 20 years of experience in event coordination, human resources, and industrial consulting.

Baños, on the other hand, is a former journalist with Master's degrees in Communications, Public Affairs and Gastronomic Experience.

Bistronomia, in a statement, said that Marba and Baños’ appointment as new brand ambassadors is a part of their commitment to deliver authentic Spanish gastronomy.

According to the company, Marba and Baños’ role “is not just to promote the cuisine but to introduce diners to the rich traditions, stories, and spirit of Spain."

“The food of Bistronomia (like the Croquetas, the Bacalao) reminds me of home,” said Marta. “When I ate these, I closed my eyes and I was like, you know, seeing my grandmother cooking back home.”

"The ingredients we use here are of high quality and the taste is like those dishes found in Spain," added Cristina.

“Our philosophy is simple,” said Bistronomia Group Executive Chef Alfredo Rodriguez, “We want people to experience Spain exactly as it is — no shortcuts, no adjustments. Just real Spanish food, crafted with passion and imagination.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

