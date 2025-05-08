Recipe: Cheesy Hotdog Buns

MANILA, Philippines — Kids simply love hotdogs. So anything with hotdogs, especially of the super red kind, attracts them and motivates them to eat a significant amount.

But imagine if you combine hotdogs with another ingredient they love — cheese! This hotdog and cheese sandwich in one special savory bread treat, created by Chef Jackie Ang Po, will surely hit the spot.

Sausage and Mozzarella Buns are easy to make and very impressive, too!

Sausage and Mozzarella Buns

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. salt

2 tsps. yeast

2 tbsps. butter

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

1/4 cup fresh milk

1/2 cup water

Egg wash

12 pcs. hotdogs or sausages

1 cup grated Mozzarella cheese

Procedure:

1. In a mixer bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. Then follow with the liquids — butter, eggs and egg yolks, fresh milk and water. Mix or whisk until mixture forms a dough. Turn out dough, knead into a ball, and place in an oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise for 1 hour.

2. Divide dough into 12 balls.

3. Roll out each ball into a rectangle. Place a sausage in the center and wrap the dough around it. Lightly pinch the edges to seal.

4. Cut dough-wrapped hotdog at an angle into thin slices, but keeping them together in a spine of dough. Lightly twist the hotdog slices left and right to form a pattern. Let rise for 1 hour.

5. Brush top with egg wash. Top with grated mozzarella cheese.

6. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

7. Enjoy!

*Makes 12 buns

