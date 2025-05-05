Chef Dorothy Ferreriaâ€™s recipe: Fruity and Nutty Banana Cupcakes

Chef Dorothy Ferreria’s recipe: Fruity and Nutty Banana Cupcakes

MANILA, Philippines — Not all banana cupcakes are created equal.

While banana cupcakes are generally good, there are those that stand out for their well-rounded taste, texture and eye candy look.

Chef Dorothy Ferreria’s Anna Banana Cupcakes fall under this category. She featured them in a baking demonstration which she conducted for Dane International Commodities during the recently concluded Bakery Fair. It turned out to be an instant hit. The dried cranberries and toasted macadamia nuts made all the difference. Supply of dried fruits and nuts from Dane are always the freshest.

Anna Banana Cupcakes

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes:

1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 tsp. sifted baking soda

1 tsp. sifted baking powder

1 tsp. fine salt

2 tsps. cinnamon powder

1 cup regular oatmeal

1 cup well-packed dark brown sugar

2 Tbsps. molasses

1 cup well-mashed ripe bananas

2/3 cup corn oil

2 eggs

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted macadamia nuts

For garnishing:

1/4 cup toasted almond flakes

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 18 pcs. 3-ounce cupcake molders with fluted baking cups. Set aside.

2. To prepare the cupcakes, dump all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Beat well with a wire whisk until blended.

3. Divide cupcake batter equally among the prepared molders. Top with almonds or as desired. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Yields 18 cupcakes.