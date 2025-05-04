Filipino bakeshop chain receives Halal champion, product excellence awards in Dubai

At the awarding ceremony, from left: Dr. Mary Jane Alvero, Group CEO of Prime Group; Sheila Marie Pabalate-Rea, vice president of Goldilocks Bakeshop; and Engr. Salah Ameen, co-founder and owner of Prime Group

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino products are world-class indeed. Leaving no stones unturned in their quest to be comparable to the best in the world, Filipino companies successfully prove their product quality and commitment to excellence particularly when they are given a break in a foreign land.

Filipino bakeshop chain Goldilocks Bakeshop received two prestigious awards from United Arab Emirates-based Prime Group, which is a globally recognized leader in quality assurance, compliance and certification in Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

At the Stakeholders’ Recognition Day and Gala Night held in Al Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai last February 19, it honored Goldilocks with “Sustaining Halal Championship Excellence Award” and “Product and System Excellence Award” for the Filipino company’s global commitment to quality and compliance.

The Filipino bakeshop chain eceived the prestigious “Sustaining Halal Champion Excellence Award” for demonstrating consistent and exceptional commitment to upholding and promoting Halal standards. This reflects the Filipino brand’s dedication to quality and compliance with Halal principles, including Islamic dietary and ethical guidelines.

Goldilocks was also awarded with the “Product and System Excellence Award,” thus recognizing the company for its outstanding performance in both product quality and operational excellence in manufacturing processes, quality assurance, and management practices.

“We are deeply honored to receive this [double] recognition for our lasting commitment to Halal quality and food safety worldwide. We take pride in the confidence and trust placed in Goldilocks by the Muslim community across the globe. Our commitment to quality and inclusivity remains at the heart of our journey as a world-class Filipino brand,” shared Sheila Marie Pabalate-Rea, Vice President for Quality Assurance and Technical Services at Goldilocks.

Pabalate-Rea was personally present during the awarding ceremony in Dubai.

