Recipe: Chef Dorothy Ferreria's Cashew Shortbread

MANILA, Philippines — Bakery Fair, organized by the Filipino-Chinese Bakery Association Inc. (FCBA), took the metro by storm on the weekend of March 6 to 8.

Apart from all the new food trends, products, gadgets and equipment on display, what caught people’s attention were the numerous cooking and baking demonstrations that took place.

One of the busiest was Dane International Commodities, where a series of daily demos featured Chef Dorothy MJ Ferreria, among others.

Chef Dorothy’s featured goodies were very interesting, especially the Cashew Shortbread with Cherry Bits, with its recipe being shared to Philstar.com.

Chef Dorothy, who runs her own Dorothy’s Cooking School, always makes sure her recipes are easy to follow, so this one should be foolproof.

Cashew Shortbread with Cherry Bits

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup white sugar

1/4 tsp. fine salt

1 1/3 cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 tbsps. finely chopped toasted cashew nuts

2 tbsps. chopped dried cherries

Approximately 1/2 cup white sugar, for finishing

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 pcs. cookie sheets with baking parchment. Set aside.

2. Using an electric mixer fitted with a paddle, blend ingredients until a solid dough is formed.

3. Using a small ice cream scoop, form cookie batter into balls. Arrange the cookies on a cookie sheet, allowing 2 to 3 inches space between cookies.

4. Dip the bottom of a drinking glass in sugar and press each cookie dough to flatten into a disc. Prick three times with a fork.

5. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are light brown.

*Yields approximately 30 pieces.

