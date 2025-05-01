Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Dip for fish balls

MANILA, Philippines — No other street food can be more Filipino than fish balls. They have been around for quite some time, so much so that different generations today have a shared experience of enjoying fish balls in their growing up years.

Now, fish balls have spawned other balls as well, such as squid balls, shrimp balls and chicken balls, and they always come with a delicious Sweet and Spicy Dip.

Chef Jackie Ang Po recreates the fun dining experience for you with this simple recipe of the dip:

Sweet and Spicy Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup water

2 tbsps. Kikkoman sauce

75 grams muscovado or brown sugar

3 cloves garlic

2 to 3 pcs. Siling Labuyo

1 1/2 tbsps. cornstarch

2 tbsps. water

Procedure:

1. Combine water, Kikkoman sauce, muscovado or brown sugar, garlic and 2 pcs. Siling Labuyo in a saucepan. Mix well.

2. Cook over low to medium heat.

3. In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in 2 tbsps. water to use as thickener.

4. Gradually add to saucepan while mixture is simmering. Stir in to incorporate until of sauce consistency.

5. Serve as dip for fish balls and squid balls, with additional Siling Labuyo on the side.

