‘Unli’ steaks, Seafood Tower: Solaire North’s Finestra presents Sunday brunch with spectacular views

MANILA, Philippines — In Italy, said Sandro Alessandrini, Sunday lunches are a big deal, and he remembers how it was with his family.

“Sunday lunch is quite big in Italian culture… It has a festive sort of mood. It’s about the family sharing the day with friends, celebrating… a very big day for us,” Alessandrini, Director for Food and Beverage of lifestyle hotel and resort complex Solaire North, recalled to Philstar.com in an interview.

“We used to go to church at 11 a.m. then finish church and you go to your grandma and she prepared for the whole family, 15 to 20 people, and she prepared antipasti pasta, a roast maybe, roast lamb or piglets, and you did cook together and you share.”

That same festive vibe is what Alessandrini and their team is trying to recreate for the Sunday semi-buffet brunches of Finestra Italian Steakhouse, Solaire North’s Italian fine dining restaurant that sets it apart from its predecessor in Solaire for its stunning panoramas of the Sierra Madre at daytime, and Metro Manila skyline at nightfall.

“Number one is location on the 38th floor, which is our signature premium floor with the square. Obviously you don't get these views… The interiors are a fantastic mix of tradition, classic and modern. It's a very inviting atmosphere,” he affirmed.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The restaurant is set apart by its 38th floor location that offers spectacular skyline and mountain views.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Open kitchen

Carbonara and many pastas, as well as roasted lamb, from his native Rome are cooked authentically at Finestra, he assured. “You can tell an authentic Carbonara, Filipinos love carbonara, but we're making it with no cream, no onions, no chili. That's the basics,” he shared the Italian authentic way of preparing the dish. According to him, the meat they use for their Carbonaras in Italy come from the “big cheek” of the pig, which they fry in the pan and let the fat melt. Another key ingredient is egg yolk, specifically measured with “around 1.5 egg yolks per person.” “So when you make Carbonara for two people, for instance, you would use only three egg yolks (together with other ingredients)… and you mix it… You want it to be very, very creamy, you know, silky.” A lot of other steps are involved, and all of those are done with no shortcuts at the fine dining joint, he affirmed. Apart from the stations for freshly-cooked pasta, antipasti and steaks, the buffet boasts of opulent spreads for different cheeses from all over the world, as well as a dessert table showcasing treats from varying Italian regions. Complementing these is the restaurant’s spacious bar with a huge selection of Italian wines and other “unique” drinks that can be enjoyed with special promos like happy hours. For a Sunday brunch, Alessandrini usually prefers Prosecco or champagne, but he also vouched for their wide array of cocktails and spirits on the menu, including old world wines from France, Spain and Portugal, as well as from the new world like United States, Australia, and New Zealand. “We have Negronis, Spritz. You can make your own Bloody Mary, you can make your own Bellini,” he urged. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Carving stations and cheese table with different cheeses from all over the globe

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bar with a wide selection of drinks from all over the world

Besides those that can be picked from the buffet, a la carte specialties are served right on the table. The pieces de resistance are the steaks, wherein red meats are served in all levels of doneness; as well as the Seafood Tower, wherein raw and cooked lobsters, crabs, shrimps, scallops, clams and mussels are served on demand.

Chefs also drop by to bring “a little surprise” to each table by cooking and serving an Italian dish on the side, such as Lobster Risotto. Apart from savory ones, a chef drops by to perform a “magic trick” by pouring water over the dry ice when serving ice cream.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Cellar and private room entrance

On a special occasion like birthdays, a personalized cake slice is served with a small fireworks candle and lively singing from the servers. To further boost the celebratory atmosphere, a live musical performance serenades diners. Solaire North’s Finestra is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch, and 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for dinner. Although advanced booking is preferred as the restaurant usually receives a full house for the Sunday brunch, walk-ins are also welcome. As condition for entry, guests are discouraged from coming in athletic wear, flip flops, beach attire or any similar outfits. After a hearty brunch, chocolates in small boxes are given as tokens, but Alessandrini has a suggestion to complete the authentic Italian Sunday lunch experience: “Make sure you have a little bit of Limoncello at the end for good digestion, and you know, a nice little Espresso.” As they say in Italy, "Buon appetito!" Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Finestra's Italian chef happily cooking an authentic Italian dish and serving it table-side Live musical performance during the Sunday brunch Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Ice cream boat

— Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya