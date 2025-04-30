Recipe: Double Chocolate Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Who can resist cookies made with double chocolates, following a formulation made by Chef Jill Sandique, one of the most talented pastry chefs in the Philippines?

Now specializing in chocolate, Chef Jill whips up this batch of Dark and Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies between cacao geeking trips around the country and abroad. Perfect with a glass of milk, this cookie remains to be the must-have and must-taste among all cookies.

Innobake Dark and Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup (112.5 grams) butter

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (95 grams) dark brown sugar

1/2 tsp. (2.5 ml.) vanilla extract

2 tsps. (10 ml.) honey or light corn syrup, optional

1 (50 grams) large egg

1/2 cup (55 grams) Pâtissier by Aalst Artisan 61% Dark Chocolate Buttons

1/2 cup (55 grams) Pâtissier by Aalst Artisan 40% Milk Chocolate Buttons

Flaky sea salt, optional

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Line two half-sheet pans with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Sift together dry ingredients. Set aside.

3. In a bowl, cream together butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla and honey (or light corn syrup) until light. Add egg and beat well.

4. Fold in dry ingredients, then add dark and milk chocolate buttons. Mix well.

5. Scoop into 1 1/2-inch balls (about 30 grams each) and arrange two inches apart on prepared baking trays. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

*Yields 22 to 24 pieces (about 27 to 28 grams per piece).

