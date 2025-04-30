'Tita' Glenda Barretto of Via Mare shares 'sosyal' Pitsi-Pitsi recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Kakanins or native delicacies are usually served on pieces of banana leaves with a generous sprinkling of grated coconut on top.

‘Tis the same with Puto and Cuchinta, but in the case of Pitsi-Pitsi, or Pichi-Pichi, the sprinkling may be loads of or just the right amount of grated coconut or shredded cheese.

Here, this recipe by cilinary icon "Tita" Glenda Barretto, restaurateur extraordinaire behind Via Mare, elevates the simple pitsi-pitsi to a ‘sosyal’ level. She shared it in a Culinary Elite Series class held in The Maya Kitchen.

Pitsi-Pitsi with Coco Chantilly

Ingredients:

For the pitsi-pitsi:

2 cups grated cassava

1 cup white sugar

1 1/4 cups water

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. lye water

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients well. Divide into two 8-inch diameter pans.

2. Steam for 2 hours or until translucent.

For the Coco Chantilly:

2 cups kakang-gata (coconut cream)

Procedure:

1. Strain 2 cups kakang gata.

2. Pour gata into cream whipper, if available. Attach nitrogen gas charger to the whipper and chill overnight.

3. Shake well before use. Dispense the cream and serve immediately.

*Note: If using Coco Chantilly, it should be prepared 24 hours ahead, as it needs overnight chilling.