^

Food and Leisure

'Tita' Glenda Barretto of Via Mare shares 'sosyal' Pitsi-Pitsi recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 9:00am
'Tita' Glenda Barretto of Via Mare shares 'sosyal' Pitsi-Pitsi recipe
Pitsi-Pitsi with Coco Chantilly

MANILA, Philippines — Kakanins or native delicacies are usually served on pieces of banana leaves with a generous sprinkling of grated coconut on top.

‘Tis the same with Puto and Cuchinta, but in the case of Pitsi-Pitsi, or Pichi-Pichi, the sprinkling may be loads of or just the right amount of grated coconut or shredded cheese.

Here, this recipe by cilinary icon "Tita" Glenda Barretto, restaurateur extraordinaire behind Via Mare, elevates the simple pitsi-pitsi to a ‘sosyal’ level. She shared it in a Culinary Elite Series class held in The Maya Kitchen.

Pitsi-Pitsi with Coco Chantilly

 Ingredients:

For the pitsi-pitsi:

2 cups grated cassava

1 cup white sugar

1 1/4 cups water

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 tsp. lye water

   

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients well.  Divide into two 8-inch diameter pans.

2. Steam for 2 hours or until translucent.

 

For the Coco Chantilly:

2 cups kakang-gata (coconut cream)

 

Procedure:

1. Strain 2 cups kakang gata.

2. Pour gata into cream whipper, if available. Attach nitrogen gas charger to the whipper and chill overnight.

3. Shake well before use. Dispense the cream and serve immediately.

 

 *Note: If using Coco Chantilly, it should be prepared 24 hours ahead, as it needs overnight chilling.

EASY RECIPES

KITCHEN

RECIPE
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with