Gordon Ramsay to open 2 new restaurants in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Manila loves him: Towering at 6’2”, Chef Gordon Ramsay, bestselling author and king of his empire, got resounding applause at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the success of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines at Newport World Resorts, two more Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts are set to open in the country — this time, inside the renowned township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The new concepts include Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay that will open its first-ever Philippine locations side by side by the middle of this year.

The announcement follows Ramsay’s landmark first visit to Manila earlier this year, signaling the continued growth of the chef’s global restaurant portfolio in Asia. The two new dining concepts will offer casual, quality-driven menus that reflect Ramsay’s signature flair, set against the backdrop of one of Cebu’s premier beach destinations.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will bring its fast-casual flair and over-the-counter style restaurant serving variations of its signature take on the British classic, alongside its crave-worthy Lobster & Shrimp, Dirty Chips, and decadent handcrafted milkshakes.

Right next door, Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay, is flipping the script on the classic American diner with a bold lineup including the much-hyped Idiot Burger, the G.F.C. (Gordon’s Fried Chicken) Burger, and the O.G.R. Burger, along with other fan favorites.

“Cebu is a dynamic center of tourism in the Philippines; and our township in Mactan Island is the perfect tourism hub in a prime location near the airport,” said Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. (TIHGI) Executive Chairman Kevin Tan.

“The Mactan Newtown is also a vibrant commercial and leisure hub. With the entry of Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay, we will introduce dynamic dining concepts that will further enhance the township’s appeal, not just for visitors, but also for the growing community who live and work there.”

The Mactan Newtown is a 30-hectare beachfront township by Megaworld that blends business, leisure, and residential living in one vibrant community. It is home to two hotels with a combined total of over 1,100 room keys, and will soon welcome the Mactan Expo, set to be Cebu’s largest stand-alone convention center. The township also features nine residential towers, eight office towers, and the Newtown School of Excellence, and soon, the Mactan World Museum.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay hails Sisig by Filipino chef as ‘best dish’ he’s tasted in recent years