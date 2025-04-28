The First Slice: Paris Baguette celebrates 1st anniversary in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Paris Baguette, the beloved global bakery café brand that blends French sophistication with Korean innovation, proudly celebrates the first anniversary of its first bakery cafe in the Philippines, located at SM Mall of Asia.

Anchored on the theme “The First Slice,” the milestone captures the first year of joy, shared happiness and the commitment to quality that has defined Paris Baguette’s journey since day one in the Philippines.

From the first store at SM Mall of Asia, Paris Baguette has expanded to key locations, including SM City North Edsa and SM South Mall.

With continued enthusiasm from Filipino customers, Paris Baguette is set to grow even further, with plans to open more stores across Metro Manila and other major cities in the coming years.

To celebrate its anniversary and welcome the summer season, Paris Baguette launched its much-anticipated Mango Tropical Temptation product line, a refreshing collection of seasonal pastries and a beverage inspired by the bright, sunny flavors of the tropics.

Whether you’re craving a refreshing drink or fruity dessert, the Mango Tropical series is designed to bring a burst of sunshine with every bite and sip.

The anniversary of Paris Baguette Mall of Asia is not only a reflection of past success, but also a toast to the exciting journey ahead.

The First Slice. The first year. Here’s to many more.

For more updates and details, visit and follow Paris Baguette Philippines at www.facebook.com/parisbaguettephils.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Paris Baguette is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.