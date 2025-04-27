fresh no ads
Recipe: Chocolate Icebox to beat the summer heat | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chocolate Icebox to beat the summer heat

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 3:21pm
Recipe: Chocolate Icebox to beat the summer heat
Quadruple Chocolate Icebox
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — This summer is particularly hot. Both the actual temperature and the heat index are going berserk.

Why not make a batch of these icy chocolate treats — Quadruple Chocolate Icebox stock them in the freezer, and cool down fast each time you feel the scorching heat by treating yourself to a piece? 

Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center have tailor-made an easy-to-follow recipe for you.

Quadruple Chocolate Icebox

Ingredients: 

For the ice cream:

1 tub (1.5 liter) Magnolia Ice Cream Quadruple Chocolate

Store-bought whipped cream

For the Graham base:

1 pack (200 grams) Graham crackers, crushed

1/2 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, melted

For the filling:

1 pack (120 grams) Magnolia Cheezee Spread Milky White

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 pack (250 ml.) Magnolia All-Purpose Cream, chilled

1 tbsp. gelatin powder mixed with 1/4 cup cold water

Procedure:

1. Slightly soften Magnolia Ice Cream in the chiller 30 minutes before use.

2. Line an 8.5x8.5x2-inch pan with plastic wrap. Set aside.

3. Combine Graham crackers and butter. Mix well. Transfer to lined pan and pat down evenly to compress. Place in chiller to set.

4. Make the filling by mixing milky white cheese spread with 1/4 cup of the powdered sugar. Beat until soft and free of lumps. Set aside.

5. In another bowl, whip cream and remaining powdered sugar until double in volume.

6. Meanwhile, heat gelatin mixture in microwave oven for 6 to 10 seconds or until melted.

7. Add half of the cream mixture to the cheese mixture. Fold in remaining cream, then add in melted gelatin.

8. Pour filling evenly on the top of the Graham base and place in freezer overnight. Slice into 8 rectangles and top with whipped cream just before serving.

*Makes 8 servings. (Yield: 1 pan / 1 slice per serving.)

RELATED: Recipe: Super fun Coffee Jelly

CHOCOLATE

ICE CREAM

MAGNOLIA ICE CREAM

RECIPE

RECIPES

SUMMER
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with