Recipe: Chocolate Icebox to beat the summer heat

MANILA, Philippines — This summer is particularly hot. Both the actual temperature and the heat index are going berserk.

Why not make a batch of these icy chocolate treats — Quadruple Chocolate Icebox stock them in the freezer, and cool down fast each time you feel the scorching heat by treating yourself to a piece?

Home Foodie and San Miguel Foods Culinary Center have tailor-made an easy-to-follow recipe for you.

Quadruple Chocolate Icebox

Ingredients:

For the ice cream:

1 tub (1.5 liter) Magnolia Ice Cream Quadruple Chocolate

Store-bought whipped cream

For the Graham base:

1 pack (200 grams) Graham crackers, crushed

1/2 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, melted

For the filling:

1 pack (120 grams) Magnolia Cheezee Spread Milky White

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 pack (250 ml.) Magnolia All-Purpose Cream, chilled

1 tbsp. gelatin powder mixed with 1/4 cup cold water

Procedure:

1. Slightly soften Magnolia Ice Cream in the chiller 30 minutes before use.

2. Line an 8.5x8.5x2-inch pan with plastic wrap. Set aside.

3. Combine Graham crackers and butter. Mix well. Transfer to lined pan and pat down evenly to compress. Place in chiller to set.

4. Make the filling by mixing milky white cheese spread with 1/4 cup of the powdered sugar. Beat until soft and free of lumps. Set aside.

5. In another bowl, whip cream and remaining powdered sugar until double in volume.

6. Meanwhile, heat gelatin mixture in microwave oven for 6 to 10 seconds or until melted.

7. Add half of the cream mixture to the cheese mixture. Fold in remaining cream, then add in melted gelatin.

8. Pour filling evenly on the top of the Graham base and place in freezer overnight. Slice into 8 rectangles and top with whipped cream just before serving.

*Makes 8 servings. (Yield: 1 pan / 1 slice per serving.)

