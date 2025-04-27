Recipe: Chef Sonny Mariano's Brazilian Cheese Bread

MANILA, Philippines — One of the new trends in baking that was showcased at the recent Bakery Fair 2025 is the use of U.S. Egg Yolk Powder in breads instead of traditional fresh eggs.

According to Chef Sonny Mariano, one of the distinguished chefs who conducted a cooking demonstration during the two-day event, using powdered eggs has several advantages.

One is that it has a long shelf life. It can last for a year if stored properly. It is versatile as well, as it can be used in a variety of ways — and no wastage because there is no spoilage. It retains most of the nutrients found in fresh eggs.

For his demo, Chef Sonny made Pao de Quiejo (Brazilian Cheese Bread), Ube Dacquoise Sandwich, and Deep Dark Cupcakes. He shares the recipe of the Brazilian cheese bread that drew in crowds when samples were given out.

Pao De Quiejo (Brazilian Cheese Bread)

Ingredients:

240 grams fresh milk

120 grams canola oil

120 grams tapioca flour

30 grams US Egg Yolk Powder

80 grams Parmesan Cheese, grated

100 grams Pepper Jack Cheese, grated

Pinch of salt and black pepper

Procedure:

1. Combine all liquid ingredients: In a saucepan, combine the milk, oil, and salt. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat.

2. Mix together tapioca flour and egg yolk powder.

3. Once the liquid mixture is boiling, remove saucepan from heat, and pour it over the tapioca flour mixture in a mixing bowl. Stir well until combined.

4. Add the grated cheeses and mix until fully combined.

5. Scoop or pour into preferred molds.

6. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

