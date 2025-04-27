Recipe: Rosemary and Queso Biscuits
MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing like freshly baked biscuits for breakfast or brunch.
More so with these Rosemary and Queso Biscuits that Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend kitchen warrior Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad bakes fresh batches of to share with diners at her small café in the University of the Philippines-Diliman.
Rosemary and Queso Biscuits
Ingredients:
For the basic biscuits:
3 cups All-purpose flour
1 cup (100 ml.) Greek style yogurt
60 grams cold butter
1 cup (100 ml.) warm water
1 tbsp. double acting baking powder
For flavoring:
Rosemary leaves
3 tbsps. shaved Queso de Bola
Procedure:
1. In a bowl, combine sifted flour and baking powder. Shave butter and let it incorporate into the flour.
2. Add yogurt and warm water.
3. Using hands, bring the mixture together into a “tacky” dough. Knead twice and fold about 3 to 4 times.
4. For the flavoring, combine fresh rosemary and Queso de Bola and add to the savory biscuit dough. Portion into individual servings.
5. Bake in a preheated 200°C oven for 15 to 17 minutes.
6. Serve flaky savory biscuits with jam, preferably fig or bitter orange.
