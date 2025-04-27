^

Recipe: Rosemary and Queso Biscuits

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 11:19am
Rosemary and Queso Biscuits
Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad

MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing like freshly baked biscuits for breakfast or brunch.

More so with these Rosemary and Queso Biscuits that Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend kitchen warrior Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad bakes fresh batches of to share with diners at her small café in the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Ingredients:

For the basic biscuits:

3 cups All-purpose flour

1 cup (100 ml.) Greek style yogurt

60 grams cold butter

1 cup (100 ml.) warm water

1 tbsp. double acting baking powder

For flavoring:

Rosemary leaves

3 tbsps. shaved Queso de Bola

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine sifted flour and baking powder. Shave butter and let it incorporate into the flour.

2. Add yogurt and warm water.

3. Using hands, bring the mixture together into a “tacky” dough. Knead twice and fold about 3 to 4 times.

4. For the flavoring, combine fresh rosemary and Queso de Bola and add to the savory biscuit dough. Portion into individual servings.

5. Bake in a preheated 200°C oven for 15 to 17 minutes.

6. Serve flaky savory biscuits with jam, preferably fig or bitter orange.

