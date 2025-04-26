Recipe: How to make American-style fluffy pancakes

MANILA, Philippines — What is the secret to really fluffy pancakes?

Chef Jackie Ang Po shared this in Batter Up: A Waffle-making Demo, which she conducted for Peotraco Food Inc. at the recently concluded Bakery Fair 2025 staged at the World Trade Center.

The secret, besides adding baking powder to the pancake batter, is to whip up some egg whites and fold it into the batter just before making the pancakes.

Chef Jackie shares the full recipe here:

American-style Fluffy Pancakes

Ingredients:

For the pancake batter:

1 egg

2 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar

5 grams Peotraco High Fructose Corn Syrup

5 grams vegetable oil

65 grams water

3 grams baking powder

120 grams all-purpose flour

1.5 grams salt

For the egg white mix:

60 grams egg white

30 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar

2 grams cream of tartar

For the topping:

Fruit jam

Chocolate chips

Sliced almonds or other nuts

Peotraco Confectioners’ Powdered Sugar

Procedure:

1. Mix together all ingredients for the pancake batter.

2. Beat egg whites until stiff. Fold into pancake batter. Scoop into a piping bag.

3. Heat a little oil or butter on pan. Pipe round shapes of pancake batter onto the pan. Cook until bubbly and golden. Flip pancake over and cook the other side. Repeat process until all pancake batter is consumed.

4. Serve in stacks with jam, chocolate chips, and/or nuts as topping. Dust with a little powdered sugar.

5. Serve and enjoy!

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's festive Dutch pancakes