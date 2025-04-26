Recipe: Vegetarian take on the classic Bruschetta

MANILA, Philippines — After a recent episode when the price of tomatoes shot up to incredible heights, red, juicy and plump tomatoes have become affordable again.

The truth is that their prices have dropped to a worrisome low this time, making us think how difficult it must be for farmers to sustain tomato farming at such a low market price. But the best way to help them is to patronize their produce and help their farmgate-to-market price reach a reasonable level for both farmers and consumers again, and summer is the best time to make full use of tomatoes, as they are redder and plumper.

Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend kitchen warrior Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad makes full use of tomatoes in creative breakfast fares. On a busy day when there is barely time to make a good breakfast, she makes buttered/oiled toasts topped with anything fresh that is on hand. Fortunately, there’s lots of tomatoes now.

This, TOP (Tomato-Onion-Pipino Toast) is her take on the classic Italian Bruschetta.

Top (Tomato-Onion-Pipino) Toast

Ingredients:

1 pc. large fresh tomato, chopped

1/2 pc. medium-sized red onion, sliced thinly

A few round slices cucumber, cubed

Basil, oregano, rosemary or desired herbs

Salt and pepper

Slices of sourdough bread

Butter or olive oil

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, toss together chopped tomatoes, onion slices and cucumber cubes. Season with salt and pepper and your choice of herbs. Set aside to marinate for about 10 minutes. This allows the fresh ingredients to soak up the flavors and to soften.

2. While the tomato mixture marinates, toast 2 slices of sourdough bread. Slather toasts with butter or drizzle with olive oil.

3. Top toasts with TOP. Enjoy!

