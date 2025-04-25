Korean chicken resto opens 15th Philippine branch in Antipolo

Bb.q, which stands for 'Best of the Best Quality Chicken,' is the food chain featured in different K-drama series, such as 'Crash Landing On You.'

MANILA, Philippines — Popular South Korean fried chicken brand BB.Q Chicken officially opened its 15th Philippine branch in Robinsons Antipolo.

"Filipinos' love for chicken drove us to expand," shared Richelle Singson of the LCS Group, the master franchisee of the Korean brand in the country.

“The competition in the Philippines is so intense. When we brought it in, we saw how much Filipinos love chicken. With the unique flavors that BB.Q Chicken has, everyone enjoys it. So we want to thank everyone. We offer the best of the best quality chicken here,” Singson added.

Singson was referring to how the brand has expanded since opening its first store in the Philippines — a 138-seat restaurant on the second floor of Central Square in Bonifacio Global City — in November 2022, under a partnership between parent firm Genesis BB.Q and LCS Group of former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson.

According to Kim Singson, Chief Executive Officer of KAS Restaurant Group, the team spent three weeks of rigorous training, mastering recipes and store operations to maintain global standards at the brand's Chicken University in Icheon, South Korea — a more than 300-square-meter facility about 60 kilometers off Seoul.

Kim said Antipolo's vibrant community makes it perfect for the 15th branch.

Tanya Llana, Vice President of Genesis BB.Q Asia, boasts of BB.Q Chicken Antipolo branch’s multiple functions — from family meals to corporate events and parties.

“It’s a 130-seating capacity with a VIP area and a mezzanine area for parties. We can host meetings. It is one of the bigger spaces with maximized efficiency,” Llana added.

Back in 1995, BB.Q Chicken Founder, Chairman Yoon Hong-geun, had a simple but powerful dream — to share the magic of Korean fried chicken with the world.

Starting in Seoul, the brand grew from a single restaurant to over 3,500 stores in 57 countries across the globe.

In the Philippines, expansion continues with branches in Baguio City and SM Mall of Asia in the pipeline.

RELATED: 'Crash Landing On You' chicken lands in Quezon City