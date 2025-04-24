Make your own Kwek-Kwek with spicy vinegar dip recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Every country has its own street food. Even the manner by which the street food is presented, sold and served reflects the culture and food traditions of their country of origin.

In the Philippines, we boast of a wide array of street food, from Pork Barbecue, Isaw (internal organs), Helmet (chicken head), and Adidas (chicken feet) cooked on the grill to fish balls, squid balls, kikiam and Kwek-Kwek fried in a wok of hot oil.

Kwek-Kwek is a particular curiosity. Usually sold in four pieces per order starting at P20, it is basically boiled quail eggs, peeled, dipped in an orange-colored batter, fried to golden perfection, and then served with a spicy vinegar dip.

Know what? You do not always have to rely on the neighborhood street food vendor for your Kwek-Kwek fix. You can make your own at home by following this simple recipe by Chef Jackie Ang Po. It comes complete with batter and vinegar dip.

Kwek-Kwek

Ingredients:

Quail eggs, boiled and peeled

Oil for deep-frying

For the batter:

65 grams All-purpose flour

15 grams cornstarch

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 cup water

Orange food coloring

Procedure:

1. First, make the batter. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and mix until batter is smooth and lump-free.

2. Heat oil in pan. When hot, begin dipping each quail egg in batter and bring straight to the pan. Fry until golden crisp. Set aside to drain off excess oil.

3. Serve in plastic cup with spicy vinegar dip.

For the vinegar dip:

1/2 cup Del Monte red cane vinegar

1/2 tsp. rock salt

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. Kikkoman sauce

1 pc. Siling Labuyo

1 pc. small red onion, chopped

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients for the vinegar dip.

2. Mix well.

3. Serve with freshly cooked Kwek-Kwek.

