Birthday perks alert! Tokyo Tokyo cooks up special surprise for April 22 celebrators

Tokyo Tokyo, the beloved JaPinoy restaurant, celebrates their 40th anniversary! Join the celebration on April 22 and discover a delicious way to commemorate this milestone.

MANILA, Philippines — For four decades, Tokyo Tokyo has been captivating Filipinos with its unique blend of Japanese inspiration and Filipino heart.

From the crispy perfection of their Tempura to the savory satisfaction of their Beef Misono, and the refreshing sweetness of their iconic Red Iced Tea, Tokyo Tokyo has become synonymous with quality, flavor, and unforgettable dining experiences.

This year, as Tokyo Tokyo turns 40, they're giving back to the community that has made them a household name. They recognize that their success is a direct result of the unwavering loyalty and support of their customers, and they're inviting everyone to join the festivities.

A birthday surprise you won't want to miss!

Born on April 22nd? Tokyo Tokyo has a special treat in store just for you!

Turning the Big 4-0? If you were born on April 22, 1985, prepare for a delicious birthday surprise! Tokyo Tokyo is offering a free a la carte Beef Misono bento meal at any of their stores nationwide. It's the perfect way to celebrate a milestone birthday with a classic Tokyo Tokyo favorite.



at any of their stores nationwide. It's the perfect way to celebrate a milestone birthday with a classic Tokyo Tokyo favorite. Turning a year older? For those celebrating their birthday on April 22nd of any year (except 1985), Tokyo Tokyo is offering a free Sumo Red Iced Tea for any bento meal order. A great way to cool off and enjoy the summer, with Tokyo Tokyo’s refreshing drink.

"Our journey wouldn’t be possible without our customers," says Ghena Austero, Tokyo Tokyo’s marketing director. "As we mark our 40th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible support and love we’ve received through the years. You have made us a part of your lives, and this milestone is just as much yours as it is ours."

To claim your birthday treat, simply present a valid government ID with your birth date at any Tokyo Tokyo branch on April 22, strictly from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. only. Don't miss out on this limited time offer!

Whether you're a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, Tokyo Tokyo invites you to celebrate 40 years of JaPinoy flavor. Head to your nearest Tokyo Tokyo branch on April 22nd and experience the deliciousness that has made them a Filipino favorite for generations.

Don't miss out on this special birthday treat and the chance to celebrate 40 years of Tokyo Tokyo!

For more details and updates, follow Tokyo Tokyo’s official social media pages @tokyotokyophilippines on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Promo is only valid for dine-in.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-219122 Series of 2025.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Tokyo Tokyo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.