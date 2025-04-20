Recipe: Burnt Basque Cheesecake with a twist

MANILA, Philippines — For the past few years, people have been talking about the Burnt Basque Cheesecake and how good it is. What looks like cake that has been left untended in the oven and has burned a bit because burnt patches are there on the surface is actually cheesecake that has really been intentionally left to achieve those gloriously golden burnt patches and is hardly burnt at all inside.

Also known as Cheesecake San Sebastian, Burnt Basque Cheesecake is actually a crustless cheesecake that originates from the Basque country of Spain. While it shows a caramelized, almost burnt exterior, it reveals a creamy, custard-like interior that is oh-so-delicious. Chefs from all over the world, including the Philippines, have come up with several versions, flavors and variations of it.

Just recently, Chef Clyden San Pedro whipped up a Burnt Basque Cheesecake that is studded with California Raisins, He shared the recipe when he featured it in a baking demonstration for the Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC) that he conducted for Bakery Fair 2025.

California Raisin Rum Basque Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the cheesecake custard:

150 grams California Raisins

100 ml. rum

600 grams cream cheese

150 grams sugar

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

1 tsp. vanilla

300 ml. heavy cream

2 tbsps. cake flour

1 tsp. cornstarch

Procedure:

1. Soak California Raisins in hot water for 2 to 3 minutes. Strain.

2. In a mixer, cream together cream cheese and sugar for 5 to 7 minutes or until light and fluffy.

3. Add eggs, egg yolks and vanilla one at a time.

4. Add heavy cream. Sift in cake flour and cornstarch. Fold in the rum-soaked California Raisins.

5. Line an 8-inch cake pan with a 15-inch square parchment paper and pour in the custard. (No bain-marie required).

6. Bake for 40 minutes — first 20 minutes at 425°F and the last 20 minutes at 350°F.

7. Let cool for 30 minutes at room temperature. Then chill for 2 hours before unmolding.

For the California Raisin rum vanilla sauce:

50 grams California Raisins

50 ml. rum

120 ml. cream

1 tsp. vanilla or 1/4 pc. vanilla bean

2 egg yolks

35 grams sugar

Procedure:

1. Soak California Raisins in hot water for 2 to 3 minutes. Strain.

2. Boil cream and vanilla in a saucepan.

3. Beat eggs and sugar together.

4. Gradually add hot cream to the egg mixture. Return to heat and cook until mixture thickens (Nape Stage).

5. Stir in rum-soaked raisins and cook for 1 minute.

6. Serve with California Raisin Rum Basque Cheesecake.

