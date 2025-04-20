Recipe: Super fun Coffee Jelly

MANILA, Philippines — Bet you never thought you could play around with your coffee jelly dessert, make it look really nice, and enjoy it, too.

Well, Chef Jackie Ang Po is so creative that she made Beary Coffee Jelly that is super fun and cute you’d love to enjoy it alone and with family and friends, too. She turned the coffee jelly into "bears" with the help of molds.

This dessert is so easy to make because it needs only a few ingredients, which are all reasonably priced, and the steps are easy to follow. Count on Chef Jackie to always make recipes work this well.

Beary Coffee Jelly

Ingredients:

For the coffee jelly:

1 pack gulaman Coffee or Black (25 grams)

3 cups water

1/3 cup sugar

4 tsps. coffee powder

1/2 cup Carnation Everyday Creamer

For the creamy mixture:

1 pack Carnation Everyday Creamer

4 tbsps. Carnation Condensada

Procedure:

1. Mix together gulaman, water, sugar and coffee powder in a saucepan.

2. Turn on flame and simmer.

3. Pour into desired mold. If you have a bear silicone mold, it will make the cutest coffee jelly gulaman.

4. Take 1 cup of the hot gulaman mixture and add Carnation Creamer to it.

5. When the first layer sets, pour in this gulaman-creamer mixture to make a second layer.

6. Mix together Carnation Creamer and Condensada.

7. To assemble, add ice to gulaman. Top with cute bear coffee jelly figures. Pour creamy mixture on the sides.

