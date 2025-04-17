MVP's More Veggies Please launched to provide sustainable fresh vegetables

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Manuel 'Manny' V. Pangilinan (fourth from left) leads the March launch of More Veggies Please's greenhouse facility, Metro Pacific Fresh Farms (MPFF), in San Rafael, Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino vegetable brand More Veggies Please hopes to provide Filipinos with safer, nutritious and more sustainable fresh vegetables.

The fresh produce of More Veggies Please is grown in its greenhouse facility, Metro Pacific Fresh Farms (MPFF). MPFF, a project of the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) through Metro Pacific Agro Ventures in partnership with Israel’s LR Group, brings a modern, technology-driven approach to farming.

“The vision behind these investments is an agriculturally independent Philippines,” said MPIC Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manuel "Manny" V. Pangilinan. “We want to help build a nation that’s capable of feeding all of its people.”

The greenhouse is in its first phase of operations, with 3.5 hectares of greenhouses designed to provide up to 500 tons of fresh vegetables annually, so consumers can count on a steady supply and consistent quality.

In more exact terms, this means producing around 60,000 lettuce heads per month, 144 metric tons per year of just leafy greens alone. This is a step toward its goal of giving Filipinos more of what they need so that they can fully step into their healthy eating and healthy living era.

At the official greenhouse opening event of MPFF, the first product lineup of More Veggies Please was officially unveiled, marking the first harvest of the brand as it ushers in a new era in fresh, high-quality vegetables.

The brand also announced its upcoming offerings, with premium varieties of tomatoes, capsicums, cucumbers, and peppers, set to hit shelves soon, giving Filipino families even more delicious and nutrient-rich options.

Guests were given a firsthand taste of More Veggies Please produce with an engaging lunch and learn session specially curated by Erwan Heussaff, Filipino-French content creator with a passion for local food and travel, in collaboration with well-loved and renowned chef Jessie Sincioco.



More Veggies Please believes that healthy eating does not have to be complicated. Whether it is a nutritious home-cooked meal or a refreshing post-workout salad, More Veggies Please makes it easy to incorporate more vegetables into everyday meals.

"Educating Filipinos about the role of vegetables in their daily meals is just as important as making them accessible," said Jovy Hernandez, CEO Metro Pacific Agro Ventures. "Many think that a healthy diet requires drastic changes, but even small efforts like adding more vegetables to your plate can make a significant difference to overall nutrition.”

One main issue is Filipinos’ heavy consumption of simple carbohydrates, which provide short-term satiety but often lead to frequent snacking, increased sugar cravings, and a higher risk of obesity and related diseases.

“The recommended serving size of vegetables in every meal should be equivalent to two fists, or ideally, 50% of your plate. Simply incorporating more greens into your everyday meals can fuel the body with the essential nutrients it needs for longer-lasting energy,” Hernandez explained.

By making high-quality, nutritious produce more accessible, More Veggies Please encourages Filipinos to integrate fresh, premium vegetables into their everyday meals and make smarter choices for long-term wellness.

