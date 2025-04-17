Peruvian pepper Aji Amarillo named flavor of the year

MANILA, Philippines — Food company McCormick Philippines revealed during its latest Flavor Forecast that the fruity and spicy Aji Amarillo is the flavor that will define 2025.

This year's forecast is the 25th edition of the company's experts traveling the world, sampling over a hundred dishes, and analyzing culinary publications and social media trends.

The results were unveiled during a "Together We Flavor" event held in Taguig, where Aji Amarillo was said to be the successor of past Flavor of the Year choices like Chipotle, Pumpkin Spice, Korean BBQ, Ube, and last year's pick, Tamarind.

Aji Amarillo, a Peruvian pepper, has a unique blend of fruity and spicy notes, allowing for seamless integration into a wide range of dishes.

The company predicted Aji Amarillo would become a global menu staple, as it shared dishes like Charred Pineapple Daiquiri, Pineapple Chicken Shawarma, and Green Curry Cashews.

McCormick Philippines also revealed its three flavor trends for 2025 — Tropical Vibes, Charred & Smoked, and Deliciously Unexpected.

Chef and company executive Tenten Casasola described Tropical Vibes as a "flavor passport [that] goes beyond tropical fruits," citing examples like craft cocktails and bold, spicy condiments.

"Cuisines from warm-weather regions, like Jamaica and Peru, are stepping into the spotlight, bringing fresh, fiery, and vibrant flavors to the table," said Casasola. "Here in the Philippines, this isn't just a trend — it's how we eat. We've always embraced the balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy."

Another company executive and chef, JB Reyes, said Charred & Smoked added depth and complexity to dishes through the increased use of smoky, charred, roasted, and ultra-caramelized notes to emphasize the natural characteristics of a dish or ingredient.

"There's something about smoky, fire-kissed flavors that create a whole new depth of taste. It could be the rich intensity of slow-smoked meats, the slight bitterness of a perfectly charred vegetable, or even the subtle smokiness infused into a cocktail," Reyes said.

The chef added that the Charred & Smoked trend is an evolving one, making its way into fine dining, fast-casual menus, and everyday snacks and condiments.

A third chef and company executive, Tawinkarn "Pix" Ariyavardahorn, discussed Deliciously Unexpected as a "growing appetite for novelty" and "familiar ingredients in surprising new formats."

"Unexpected formats are changing the game, blending sweet, savory, and bold contrasts in ways that just make sense," Ariyavardahorn said, giving examples like coffee with sesame curry, chili cucumber salad, and spicy tortilla chips dipped in milk chocolate.

