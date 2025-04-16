fresh no ads
WATCH: Sisig in Pampanga's Aling Lucing | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

WATCH: Sisig in Pampanga's Aling Lucing

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 5:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Angeles' Aling Lucing is credited with modernizing and popularizing Sisig in Pampanga during the 1970s.

Philstar.com visited one of the restaurant's eight Pampanga branches, ordering Enseladang Mangga, Sinigang na Hipon, Chicken Barbecue, Halo-Halo, and of course Sisig.

The original branch found in Angeles' Vargas Street is frequented by celebrities like Coco Martin, Vice Ganda, and Richard Gomez.

A newer branch in Entiero Street, also in Angeles, has airconditioning, a central commissary, and a function room.

All branches will be closed for the remainder of Holy Week and resume operations on Monday, April 21. — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: ‘Yelo palang masarap na’: Filipino restaurant rolls out Lenten, summer specials

ALING LUCING

ALING LUCING SISIG

ANGELES

PAMPANGA

SISIG
