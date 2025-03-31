Beer-Filipino food pairing launched

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino liquor brand San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) and local restaurant George & Onnie's recently collaborated to create a five-course tasting menu best paired with San Miguel Super Dry, Premium All-Malt, Cerveza Negra and Cerveza Blanca.

SMB, which recently launched its new television commercial for San Mig Light titled "Alas: G," puts a premium on delivering delight through its lineup of “brewed to taste” beer. The experience is elevated even more when enjoyed in a culinary setting, combining dishes and drinks that complement each other in terms of flavor and feel. George & Onnie’s is known for setting such stages, curated dining experiences through a menu of soulful comfort food rooted from well-loved local dishes.

The set starts with Kilawin, fresh hamachi marinated in calamansi, vinegar, chilies, ginger, and onions. This dish excites the palate with its tangy flavor and spicy notes, perfect way to start of a hearty meal. With Premium All-Malt, a full-flavored lager brewed from 100% pure malt, complements Kilawin well.

Next is Pork Three-Ways. This unctuous set features Grilled Chicharon Bulaklak, Crispy Bagnet, and Sisig in Squash Blossoms. Having these three dishes together in one plate instantly engages the appetite. Having a bottle of Super Dry to wash it down with is best because of it clean and crisp mouthfeel and hoppy aroma.

A serving of Pasta Aligue comes after, offering a filling dish that features the rich flavors of crab fat on homemade noodles, topped with succulent prawns. The pasta dish goes well with the refreshing and citrusy flavor of Cerveza Blanca. Topping off the set of savory dishes is a hearty Bone Marrow Pares. This take on a well-loved braised beef dish features a stew of melt-in-your-mouth cheek and tendon served with roasted bone marrow and topped with fried garlic and chopped leeks, best paired with Super Dry.

Capping off the five-course menu is dessert, namely Young Coconut Pie. The soft and warm coconut filling encased in golden brown crust is a classic Filipino treat made even more decadent with a pandan anglaise sauce. The bold flavors of Cerveza Negra offering hints of caramel, coffee, and chocolate is a perfect pairing for this equally sweet ending.

