Recipe: Smashburger with Creamy Spaghetti

MANILA, Philippines — Burgers and spaghetti are staples in a children’s birthday party. This is why kiddie birthday celebrations are often held in stores of popular fast-food chains.

Why not hold those birthday parties at home when burgers and spaghetti are so easy to prepare? This way, you have all the space to yourself and there is no limit in the time you and your family and friends can enjoy each other’s company. You can have games, too!

For such celebrations, Chef Jackie Ang Po recommends serving this unique dish of hers, Creamy Smashburger Spaghetti, which, as its name suggests, combines a burger and spaghetti in one serving dish. You can also separate them if you like. However you like to serve it, you can! And both are not your regular fast-food fares.

The burger and the spaghetti are special. Put them together, and you’ve got a great party to remember for a long time.

Creamy Smashburger Spaghetti

Ingredients:

For the smash burger:

500 grams ground beef

1 pack Maggi Magic Sarap

4 tbsps. flour

1 pc. small onion, chopped

For the red sauce:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pc. onion, chopped

800 grams canned tomato or tomato sauce

2 packs Maggi Magic Sarap

5 tbsps. Carnation Condensada

2 pcs. hotdogs, sliced

For the creamy sauce:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped 8

1 pc. onion, chopped

2 packs Nestlé All Purpose Cream

1 pack Maggi Magic Sarap

2 tbsps. Carnation Condensada

1/2 bar cheese, grated

For the spaghetti:

1280 grams spaghetti, cooked (500 grams raw weight)

For the topping:

Extra grated cheese

Procedure:

1. First, make the beef burgers. In a bowl, mix all ingredients together and divide into eight balls.

2. Prepare the red sauce by sauteeing garlic and onion in oil. Add the rest of the ingredients and let it simmer.

3. Now, prepare the creamy sauce. Sauté garlic and onion in oil. Add Nestlé All Purpose Cream. Season with Maggi Magic Sarap and add Carnation Condensada. Add the cheese last.

4. “Smash” the burgers onto your stove top grill. Cook for 1 minute per side.

5. To assemble, plate some spaghetti. Ladle red sauce over it. Top with a smashburger, then ladle creamy sauce over it. Sprinkle with extra grated cheese.