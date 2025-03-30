Michelin in the Philippines: Are Filipino chefs ready to receive Michelin stars?

Filipino chefs (from left) Sau del Rosario, Gene Gonzalez, and Mike 'Tatung' Sarthou weigh in on the entry of the Michelin Guide to the Philippines. The very first list featuring the Philippines' best restaurants based on the Michelin rating is expected to be published later this year.

MANILA, Philippines — For the longest time, Filipino chefs did not have to think about earning Michelin stars. They just focused on being excellent, and delivering the best dining experience for guests in their respective restaurants.

Things are going to be different now that the Michelin Guide has arrived in the Philippines, as it marks an exciting new chapter in the country’s culinary scene. Setting its sights on Manila and its environs (which includes Pampanga, Cavite, and Tagaytay), as well as Cebu, the Michelin Guide has sent anonymous inspectors to check out the restaurants in these areas and grant Michelin stars to those who deserve them.

The list of restaurants who earned Michelin stars will come out in a compilation in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will debut in the world scene in 2026.

Are Filipino chefs ready for Michelin stars? Are they excited to receive them? Are they happy to finally be judged on the same terms or standards used to rate the best restaurants in other culinary capitals of the world? Or are they pressured to conform to the standards set by the Michelin Guide? Are they thinking how difficult it would be to be able to maintain the Michelin stars once they come?

Philstar.com asked some chef friends how they feel about the entry of the Michelin Guide to the Philippines.

Chef J Gamboa

Chef J Gamboa, who runs family-owned Cirkulo Restaruant, Milky Way Café, AzuThai and Tsukiji with sister Malu, has this to say: “Great news! It will help promote chefs, restaurants and Filipino cuisine on the world stage. Ratings will be given based on an international standard for food, service, décor and professionalism. This will encourage all establishments who want to be considered to put their best foot forward.”

He added: “It is every chef’s dream to be considered for a star.”

Chef Sau del Rosario

Chef Sau Del Rosario, the multi-talented chef who has worked in some of the best hotels in the world and now runs his own Sawsaw and Café Fleur, shared his views about the entry of the Michelin Guide.

“I have been fortunate to possess a talent that I have utilized effectively to bring joy to numerous individuals. Ultimately, the happiness of others is of paramount importance to me,” Chef Sau said.

“For myself,” he continued, “the experience of eliciting joy in others — exemplified by their expressions of satisfaction, such as compliments on the culinary delights I present — holds greater value than any accolade, including a Michelin star.”

Chef Gene Gonzalez

“It is okay for Michelin to come in. I listened to their initial report, which they submitted to our Tourism Department. This will set the pace for our visitors. What will be exciting also is the hunt for food outlets that are not Michelin rated but are, if high quality, secret places missed or passed over by them,” said Chef Gene Gonzalez, owner of the iconic Café Ysabel.

Chef Gene also set up the Center for Asian Culinary Studies (CACS).

“It’s okay for my restaurant or the restaurants we have set up for investors to get Michelin rating when you think about the prestige it will bring, although I really just want to go at our pace and not think of ratings but, instead, maintain the business of satisfying the people who dine with us,” he concluded.

Chef Myke ‘Tatung’ Sarthou

“I’m incredibly excited,” declared Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou.

Chef Tatung runs his own Tindeli. He also has just come up with his Hit ‘n Bun burger business, and co-owns Pandan Asian Café, Azadore, and Lore.

“I’ve been dreaming of Michelin’s arrival in the Philippines for years. I’d be happy for anyone who earns a star, though personally I don’t think I’m cut out for that level of cookery anymore.

“Filipino chefs have the talent, skill and drive to win, but success requires more than just individual excellence. The industry and the government need to provide strong support because running a restaurant at Michelin standards is no small feat. The economics behind it are daunting and truly intimidating,” he added.

“If I win an award, that would be a blessing — but I don’t necessarily need it. I feel like I’m doing just fine,” Chef Tatung ended.

Chef James Antolin

Chef James Antolin often leads groups of Filipino chefs who are competing abroad, and his Ikomai Japanese restaurant and Tochi dessert place are highly acclaimed, so his culinary standards are understandably high. But earning a Michelin star is not a priority right now.

“No, I wouldn’t want to have a Michelin star, as every year it would be a battle to maintain or go up another star. Once you’ve reached the peak, which is three stars, then what? The pressure is overwhelming. Once you lose your star, people would think quality, service, ambience, etc. have changed, and your restaurant is no longer a good place to go.

"But if it is to be part of the Michelin Guide, I wouldn’t mind to be part of it. Less pressure to tell everyone what’s a good place to go to with less expectation. Personally, I just want to feed people with joy and happiness and lots of love on what I do,” said Chef James.

Chef Kalel Chan

One of the busiest chefs in the metro, Chef Kalel Chan considers the pros and cons of having a Michelin star. As he puts it, “It has positive and negative effects on the industry. I think it’s good for the prestige of the chefs, but everything will come with a cost, including sleepless nights to make everything perfect. The cost of dining out will also be much more expensive.”

“Personally, I wouldn’t shoot for the stars. It is not my priority. I love cooking and creating dishes for our guests. If a star is to be given to me, it could be an added pressure to keep the star instead of just doing what I really love to do, which is expressing myself in the food that I cook,” he concluded.

Chef Roland Laudico

Owner of Guevarra’s buffet restaurant and an advocate of Filipino cuisine, Chef Roland Laudico has this to say: “I think it’s about time that the Philippines should be considered by the Michelin Guide, especially since we have so many great chefs and restaurants that are truly deserving. My only wish is for them to award the stars to Filipino cuisine-based restaurants, at the very least, since our machine deserves it, regardless if it’s traditional or modern-style Filipino cuisine.”

Chef Lau also shared his other personal wish.

“If we’re still doing Chef Laudico Bistro Filipino, which my wife Jac and I started two decades ago, then it would be an honor to be awarded and recognized,” he said.

