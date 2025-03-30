2-in-1 pizza, gelato place opens in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Savor a taste of Italy in Trattoria e Dolci, the newest restaurant at the Solaire Resort North in Quezon City.

A blended experience designed to delight the gustatory senses, this two-in-one dining spot of pizza and gelato will surely satiate the cravings of aficionados of Italian cuisine.

The Trattoria space with its selection of Neapolitan-style pizzas, baked in the brick ovens from Napoli, affords diners with their fill of White Pizze, such as the Funghi with its delectable toppings of marinated mushroom, porcini, smoked ricotta, and truffle oil; and the Red Pizze varieties like Rossa with its heapful toppings of parma ham, cherry tomatoes, arugula salad, and parmesan shaving.

And for an exciting adventure in food pairing, simply choose whether you'll opt for a Frizzanti (sparkling), Bianchi (white), or Rossi (red) wine, or perhaps any of its Italian cocktails. Or maybe simply go for a bottle of Peroni beer.

"Our way of preparing pizza is by mixing the Romano and Neapolitana techniques. So, you get a pizza that's puffy but crispy. This way, diners enjoy the best of both worlds in having both thick and thin crusts," shared head chef January Mae Belardo.

On the other hand, the Dolci space features 30 handcrafted gelatos and gelato-based deserts. So, simply have fun mixing flavors! Or just be a purist with your single favorite flavor.

Mosaic tiles, marble counters, a terrazzo flooring with a jukebox thrown into the mix, all add to the Italian vibe of dining and milieu. Aside from pizza and Calzone, you may also want to sample their Insalate offerings, such as the Classic Beef Carpaccio with its flavorful melange of USDA beef tenderloin, arugula, and shaved parmesan.

