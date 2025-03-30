Recipe: Chef Jill Sandique's Frozen Chocolate Pie

MANILA, Philippines — You do not always have dessert available at home for an after-meal sweet treat. So, what do you do when you sometimes crave for dessert? Go out and buy dessert, ignore the craving, or make your own at home?

If you are one who likes to whip up something to satisfy your craving, this Frozen Chocolate Pie recipe by Chef Jill Sandique just might come in handy.

It is a no-bake treat that you can make when you are craving for a rich, creamy dessert. It is luscious dark chocolate with a melt-in-your-mouth finish that you will surely enjoy.

Innobake Frozen Chocolate Pie

Ingredients:

For the crust:

1 pack (about 120 grams) chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed

1-2 tsps. sugar (optional)

3 tbsps. melted butter

For the filling:

100 grams Pâtissier by Aalst Chocolate Artisan 61% Dark Couverture

3 tbsps. unsalted butter

1 large egg

1/4 - 1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 - 2 tbsps. rum

1/2 cup Vermuyten Topping Royale

For the topping:

1 cup Vermuyten Topping Royale

2 tbsps. granulated sugar

1 tsp. rum

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Procedure:

1. To prepare the crust, mix together the chocolate sandwich cookie crumbs, granulated sugar (if using) and melted butter. Press onto a 7-inch pie plate (or any glass container) and chill briefly.

2. To prepare the filling, put the dark chocolate in a medium-sized glass bowl (preferably heatproof). Set aside briefly.

3. Melt the butter in a microwave oven or on the stovetop. Pour the hot, melted butter over the dark chocolate and stir to combine. Put back the chocolate-butter mixture in the microwave oven for 30 seconds and heat at medium setting. Stir until melted then set aside to cool slightly.

4. Meanwhile, put together the egg, granulated sugar and rum in a bowl. Put bowl over simmering water and whisk well until the egg mixture becomes hot but not curdled. Remove from heat and beat the egg mixture until cold and triple in volume. Set aside briefly.

5. In another bowl, whisk 1/2 cup Vermuyten Topping Royale until soft peaks form. Add the whipped egg mixture to the melted chocolate. Mix well then fold in the whipped topping. Blend well.

6. To assemble, pour the chocolate filling over the prepared crust. Chill for 30 minutes or just until the surface becomes slightly firm. Meanwhile, beat together 1 cup Vermuyten Topping Royale with sugar, rum and vanilla until light and fluffy. Spread over the chocolate filling.

7. Freeze the chocolate pie for at least 4 hours. Cut into serving portions and serve cold.

*Yield: 6 servings.

