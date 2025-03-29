Ippudo reopens Uptown branch as 1st Ramen Bar

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese restaurant Ippudo reopened its branch in Uptown Mall, Taguig as a Ramen Bar in an effort to maximize the "ramen experience" while expanding its menu of non-ramen dishes.

The Ippudo Ramen Bar is a collaboration between Standard Hospitality Group (SHG) and Ippudo under Chikaranomoto Holdings as a fresh take on ramen culture.

SHG's Chief Executive Officer and founder John Concepcion, during the restaurant's media launch last March 27, noted the ramen industry in the Philippines is becoming competitive and commodified.

With that, SHG added two new ramen dishes — the Grilled Chicken Kuro Ramen and the White Chicken Yuzu Ramen — exclusive to the Ippudo Ramen Bar to go alongside the restaurant's signature Tonkotsu Ramen.

Ippudo Ramen Bar is also introducing a new selection of sushi and sashimi created by handroll specialist Koyo Handroll Bar (another SHG brand): Salmon Soy Ginger, Tuna Ponzu, Spicy Tuna Roll, Goma-e Salmon Roll, Unagi Tamago Roll, Honey Jalapeno Snapper Roll, and Ebi Kani Passionfruit Roll.

Award-winning bartender Shinichi Itoh additionally crafted special highballs ideally to be paired with ramen, samples being Genmaicha, Yuzu, Katsuboshi, Umeshu, and Gari flavors.

The biggest physical change to the Uptown Mall branch is the expanded space designed by architecture firm DEFT, led by SHG's Creative Director and John's son Michael Concepcion.

The kitchen is now larger to accommodate more kinds of dishes to be served. A warmer interior was applied to make a more intimate setting, and the Japanese spelling of Ippudo (which means "one wind shrine") can be found on the ceiling.

After opening Ippudo Ramen Bar, SHG can now direct their focus this year on opening three Yabu branches in Metro Manila, open Kiwami in Mall of Asia as well as renovate the Alabang Town Center branch, and introduce Hikiniku in Uptown Mall.

