'Sawa na sa ulam? Paulit-ulit ba?': Some suggestions on how to make meals more exciting

MANILA, Philippines — Being a mom, you naturally want only the best for your family, and cooking fresh meals for your husband and kids every day is your way of showing how much you love them.

But even a mom with the best intentions has a limited menu of dishes to offer. You tend to cook certain dishes over and over, and, regardless of whether some have become favorites, even the most beloved dishes lose their appeal over time. The “sawa” factor comes in, and, just like that, what used to be a favorite is now an ulam that they have become tired of or bored with.

The struggle is real

Several Pinoy moms from online communities have shared their views on this matter. Their own children have expressed their boredom over having to eat the same dishes repeatedly. And yes, the consensus is clear among these moms: Busy schedules and not knowing what else to cook make addressing “sawa na sa ulam” extra challenging.

There were those who shared that while egg-based dishes such as omelettes and scrambled eggs are convenient breakfast options, their kids eventually grow tired of them. “Dati, every day, three times a day. Ngayon, napipilitan na ubusin,” one mother revealed.

This “sawa” factor isn't limited to breakfast. Some mothers share the fact that their children sometimes already ask what other dishes they know how to cook. “Di ko na po sila pinapakain kapag ramdam ko na yung sawa,” another mom quipped.

You know that the situation is already serious when kids request for canned goods instead of homemade dishes for lunch and dinner when they experience “sawa.”

Mothers recognize the need for variety but admit that it’s hard to keep meals exciting due to time constraints and lack of new ideas. “Ako na ang nagsasawa minsan sa luto ko,” admitted one mother.

Deep impact on kids

“Sawa” can lead to deeper issues, too. According to Jericho Medel, Educator and Chairperson, Developmental Psychology Division, Psychological Association of the Philippines, having monotonous meals may affect the motivation of children during mealtime. Dietary habits that develop at an early age could be maintained in later life, and, so, not addressing the issue of meal monotony can encourage other behaviors, such as refusing to finish a meal and having difficulty exploring new and even familiar food items.

“These concerns lead to parental pressure to meet the nutritional needs of their children. However, we may take into account that every child has a unique response to parental pressure during mealtime, especially in their regulatory and appetitive tendencies,” Medel said.

Hence, there is a need for mothers to keep their kids excited for mealtimes. In a Facebook post, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute said that kids should eat a variety of foods every day to get the nutrients needed by the body. However, moms know that’s easier said than done.

Making the difference

What should a busy mom do? Many Filipinos online suggest adding an ingredient that can bring excitement to everyday dishes because, sometimes, adding just one ingredient into a dish that you have been cooking for years can make a world of difference.

So, what sort of ingredient can make that difference and perk up a dish that has otherwise become boring?

A couple of Pinoy mothers provide a simple answer—cheese.

“Add cheese, mga mommy, para hindi nakakasawa,” suggested one online mom.

Cheese, after all, isn’t just a tasty addition to any dish. It’s a flavor powerhouse that can elevate meals and fight off food fatigue. An article published in the BBC Science Focus notes that the flavor profile of cheese makes it incredibly satisfying, while its savory taste can add depth to any meal. This creates a rich and irresistible taste that enhances any Pinoy dish.

Eden Cheese, a popular brand of affordable yet quality cheese in the country, understands the challenge of “sawa.” Its creamy and malinamnam goodness is here to help moms rediscover the joy in mealtimes.

Celebrity chefs Rosebud Benitez and RV Manabat have explored how cheese can turn dull mealtimes into exciting ones with food items that offer not just flavor but also creative dish presentations that the whole family will surely appreciate.

“Ang mga bata, sawa na kapag noodles or eggs lang. Kaya we added Eden Cheese para mas masaya,” Chef RV said.

Offering her exciting and kid-friendly take on the tuna turnover (with cheese, of course), Chef Rosebud said: “With Eden Cheese, mas madaling gawin yan! Ang mga simpleng dishes, mas nagiging masarap dahil Eden is made with milk and real cheese.”