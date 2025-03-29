Recipe: Mackerel Bistek, anyone?

MANILA, Philippines — Who says you can only have Bistek when you eat beef? What if you do not eat beef, but you totally enjoy the flavorful sauce of the Pinoy dish—and you’re on a fish diet? This recipe will show that you can have a light fish bistek by substituting the beef with mackerel that comes straight from a Mega Prime Foods can.

Mega Mackerel Bistek

Ingredients:

1 can Mega Mackerel in Natural Oil (425 Grams)

8-10 pcs. calamansi, juiced

1/4 cup Mega Prime Choices Oyster Sauce

1 pc. medium white onion, sliced into rings

3 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tsps. cooking oil

Sugar, to taste

Ground pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Drain off the oil from the can of Mega Mackerel in Natural Oil. Set aside.

2. Make the marinade. Combine calamansi juice, sugar, and oyster sauce. Mix well. Marinate Mega Mackerel in the calamansi mixture for 10 minutes.

3. In a pan, sauté garlic and onion in cooking oil. Then add Mega Mackerel in calamansi marinade and let it cook for 10 minutes. Season with pepper to taste.

4. Add the onion rings and simmer for a few minutes.

5. Serve.