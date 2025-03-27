Huwon by Kiwa takes diners to a Seoul-ful experience at Royce Hotel and Casino, Clark

Pampanga, Philippines — Huwon by Kiwa opens its doors as the newest dining destination specializing in authentic Korean cuisine at Royce Hotel and Casino in Clark, Pampanga.

The newly launched fine dining Korean restaurant offers a gastronomic sojourn to the rich history of Korea blended with modern artistry. Inspired by the traditional Korean secret garden of the Royal Imperial Palace that was exclusive for Joseon kings, the restaurant transports guests into an atmosphere of elegance and exclusivity, providing a taste of Korean cuisine that was once reserved only for royalty.

(Front, from left) Huwon by Kiwa secretary Joshua Victorino, treasurer Annyka Chanel Cayabyab, Vice Gov. Lilia Nanay Pineda, Huwon by Kiwa board of director Jayson Victorino and strategic partner Dr. David Shim; (back) Clark Development Corporation special assistant to the president and CEO Zoraida Camello

“We are excited to present the culinary heritage of Seoul, adding a distinctive dimension to the rich and diverse gastronomy in Clark. Royce Hotel aims to contribute to putting Pampanga on the map as one of the premier dining destinations in the country,” Jayson Victorino said.

At the heart of Huwon’s menu is the philosophy of Korean cuisine—emphasizing fresh, seasonal ingredients, fermented dishes, and balanced flavors. Known for its health benefits, Korean cuisine has long been celebrated for promoting longevity and wellness. The abundant use of vegetables, whole grains, and heart-healthy fish and premium meats combined with the power of fermented dishes like kimchi which is housemade at Huwon, helps support digestion and boosts the immune system.

Whether it’s the vibrant, vitamin-packed banchan—range of small, side dishes comprised of pickled or fermented vegetables that are served along with main courses of a Korean meal or the nutrient-rich broths that form the base of many dishes, Huwon aims to provide a dining experience that nourishes both the body and soul.

“Through our fine dining Korean restaurant, our dream is to also promote healthy living,” Shim shared.

Reimagined with a contemporary flair, Korean fare is sought-after for its healing and nutrient-rich attributes. “Our Korean cuisine is a healthy alternative, offering quality meats and seafood marinated and served with a flavorful variety of fermented sauces and pastes. We also try to avoid frying, instead we grill or steam our dishes; and accompany our main courses with a selection of fermented vegetables,” Shim added.

The finest ingredients are thoughtfully selected, complemented by cutting-edge, smoke-free grill technology that enhances the Korean barbecue experience. Beyond the grill, a myriad of exquisite Korean specialties are available, allowing diners to personalize their meal to their tastes. Exceptional service and an elegant, ambient interior further elevate the experience.

In every dish, Huwon highlights the concept of "food as medicine," a central tenet of traditional Korean cooking. The menu is carefully crafted to offer not just a feast for the taste buds, but also a wellness experience. The restaurant's cooking techniques—such as steaming, grilling, and fermenting—preserve the natural flavors of the ingredients while minimizing the use of oils or heavy fats. These methods allow the fresh, high-quality ingredients to shine through, resulting in dishes that are both lighter and more nutritious.

Special attention is given to the use of premium, ethically sourced meats, such as tender cuts of beef and sustainably sourced seafood and poultry, which are prepared with skill to maintain their natural richness and flavor without compromising health. With an emphasis on sustainable ingredients and modern plating, Huwon invites diners to discover a fresh perspective on Korean food that is as nourishing as it is flavorful.

In traditional Korean dining, meals are often served in a carefully structured sequence of courses, each offering a distinct taste experience. Huwon takes inspiration from this rich culinary tradition, presenting each dish with intention and finesse.

The meal begins with banchan, followed by a soup or stew (such as jjigae), served piping hot and thoughtfully paired with premium cuts of meat or fresh, seasonal ingredients.

The main courses are composed of expertly grilled or stir-fried dishes like bulgogi (marinated beef) or galbi (short ribs), complemented by additional banchan to round out the meal. In this fine dining setting, the progression of courses is designed to showcase the harmony of flavors like spicy, sweet, sour, and salty that Korean cuisine is known for, all while enhancing the experience with meticulous plating and attention to detail.

By following this traditional structure, Huwon invites diners to slow down and savor each moment of their meal, encouraging a deeper connection to the food and the culture behind it, all while offering a refined, modern interpretation of Korean dining.

Not-to-be-missed dishes include appetizers such as Chadolbagi (pan-fried beef brisket salad), Modum-jeon (assorted pancakes, skewered fish, pork, and beef), Haemul Kimchi Jeon (kimchi seafood pancake), Japchae (pan-fried vegetables and glass noodles with beef), Saeu-twigim (shrimp tempura), Dakgangjeong (deep-fried chicken with sweet sauce), and Dongchimi (cold radish kimchi); main courses Yangnyeom Galbi (beef short ribs marinated in a special sweet sauce), Dak BBQ (spicy chicken barbecue), and Samgyeopsal (pork belly); hearty soups Galbitang (beef short rib soup with glass noodles and fresh ginseng), Kimchi-jjigae (kimchi stew with pork), and Chadol Doenjang-jjigae (soybean paste stew with beef brisket); and dessert option of Pat Bingsu (shaved ice with sweet red beans and cornflakes), to name a few.

Private VIP rooms are also available for intimate gatherings and special occasions, ensuring a luxurious setting for every event.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For reservations, call (+63) 9544661067, (045) 598-5920 to 24, (02) 8538-1450 to 54 or email huwonbykiwareservations@gmail.com. For more information and the latest promotions, follow Huwon by Kiwa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuwonByKiwa and IG: @Huwon_By_Kiwa.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Huwon by Kiwa is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.