Recipe: No-frills Taisan Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Taisan is the Filipino version of the classic Chiffon Cake.

Since Filipinos love sweet bites, Taisan has butter brushed on top and sugar and shredded cheese sprinkled on top. It is always baked in a loaf pan but is considered as a cake. It is also similar to Mamon, except that Mamon is a Sponge Cake and has no sugar sprinkled on top.

This recipe of Taisan Cake from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should come in handy at times when you crave for Taisan Cake and it is not available in your favorite bakeshop.

Taisan Cake

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1-1/8 cups (124 g) Princess Cake Flour

1-1/2 tsps. (6 grams) Bake Best Baking Powder

1/2 tsp. (2.5 grams) iodized fine salt

3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar

1/4 cup Dari Cream Buttermilk, melted

4 pcs. (200 grams) Magnolia Brown Eggs, yolks separated from whites

6 tbsps. water

1 tsp. (4.3 grams) vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. (0.8 grams) cream of tartar

For the topping:

1/2 cup Dari Cream Buttermilk, melted

1/4 cup (30 grams) Magnolia Cheddar Cheese, grated

1-1/2 tbsps. (19 grams) sugar

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease one 8x4x3-inch rectangular loaf pan. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, iodized salt, half of sugar (about 6 tbsps.), margarine, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and water. Mix and set aside.

3. In a separate bowl and using a mixer, beat egg whites and cream of tartar until it reaches the soft peak stage. Gradually add remaining sugar and continue beating until the medium stiff peak stage. Combine the two mixtures by carefully folding in egg white foam into batter until fully incorporated. Pour into prepared pan.

4. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from pan and brush with melted margarine. Top with grated cheese and then sprinkle with sugar.

*Makes 8 servings.

RELATED: Recipe: Simple Strawberry Shortcake