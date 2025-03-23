Recipe: Mediterranean puff pastry Potato Bureka

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Ivory Yat-Vaksman calls them Burekas, which are popular baked pastries in Sephardic Jewish cuisine and Israeli cuisine.

Also known as Bourekas, they are made of puff pastry filled with delicious stuff, like feta cheese, minced meat, eggplant, mushrooms, mashed potato, spinach and cheese.

Chef Ivory’s version combine potato, spinach, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses with cream, eggs and a little Sriracha kick to make delicious Potato Cheese Pies.

Spend a little time preparing these Mediterranean golden puff pastries and be rewarded with gooey deliciousness in crispy wraps.

Potato Burekas (Potato Cheeese Pies)

Ingredients:

1 cup U.S. Dehydrated Potatoes, cooked according to package directions

2 eggs

1/2 cup cream

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 sheet or 8 squares puff pastry

1 tbsp. each black and white sesame seeds

Salt and Pepper, to taste

1/2 cup sautéed spinach or flat-leaf parsley (optional)

1 tsp. Sriracha (optional)

Procedure:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine prepared dehydrated mashed potatoes. Beat in 1 egg, add in the cream, salt and pepper, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, and a splash of Sriracha for some kick. You may fold in sautéed spinach or parsley.

3. Prepare a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

4. Prepare sheet pastry and scoop potato mixture in the middle. Do not spread mixture. (The mixture will spread as it bakes). Brush edges with egg wash and fold the pastry in the middle. Press the edges with a fork to seal it.

5. Poke small holes using a fork in the middle. Brush egg wash on surface of pastries and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

6. Bake for about 15 minutes or until they puff up and turn golden brown.

7. Serve warm.

RELATED: Baklava recipe for dessert