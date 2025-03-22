Recipe: Raisin Bars

MANILA, Philippines — Nobody makes Raisin Bars quite like Chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie. They are full and rich in flavor, and there’s no scrimping on the raisins.

Chef Jackie conducted a cooking and baking demo for California Raisins, and her Ultimate Raisin Bars was one of the stars of the show.

Here, she shares the recipe:

Ultimate Raisin Bars

Ingredients:

100 grams butter, melted

100 grams brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

75 grams California Raisins, rehydrated in hot water, then chopped

30 grams molasses

125 grams all-purpose flour

3 grams baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

110 grams walnuts

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Prepare an 8x8-inch baking pan lined with siliconized parchment.

2. Combine melted butter and 75 grams brown sugar.

3. Let cool and add eggs and vanilla.

4. Mix together California Raisins and molasses in a pan.

5. Sift together all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add to egg-and-sugar mixture. Fold in California Raisins and walnuts.

6. Bake in 325°F oven for 30 minutes or until done.

7. Let cool and cut into 16, then slice each one into 2.

*Makes 32 pieces.

