Recipe: Light and Spicy Tuna Pasta

MANILA, Philippines — Not too rich nor spicy, this Innobake Spicy Angel Hair Pasta with Tuna, Olives and Capers by Chef Jill Sandique is an awesome dish to cook and serve, whether there is a special occasion or just an ordinary day.

Simple and uncomplicated, this dish can be cooked within 30 minutes. Chef Jill suggests holding the cheese, though, since it is a seafood dish.

Innobake Spicy Angel Hair Pasta with Tuna, Olives and Capers

Ingredients:

200 grams Angel Hair pasta

Water, as needed

Salt, as needed

1/2 cup Beaoliva Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1-2 tbsps. minced garlic

4-6 pcs. ripe plum tomatoes, chopped

1 can (184 grams) tuna in water or olive oil, drained if packed in water

2-3 tbsps. Beaoliva Capers in Vinegar

16 pcs. Beaoliva Pitted Green Olives, sliced into rings

16 pcs. Beaoliva Pitted Black Olives, sliced into rings

10-12 pcs. basil leaves, torn into pieces

Salt, to taste

Dried chili flakes, as desired

Procedure:

1. Boil water with salt in a pot. Add pasta and stir once. Bring the water back to a boil. Pay attention to the pasta while cooking the sauce.

2. In a sauté pan, heat together olive oil and garlic. Add tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in tuna and cook for 1 minute.

3. Add the capers, green and black olives, and basil leaves. Drain the Angel Hair pasta (but reserve 2-3 tbsps. of the liquid where the pasta was cooked), then add to the sauté pan. Add reserved liquid and mix well. Season with salt and dried chili flakes.

4. Transfer pasta to a shallow bowl or plate. Serve immediately.

*Chef’s note: You may substitute tuna with peeled shrimps or bottled sardines.

