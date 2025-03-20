Fried friend: Korean chicken place celebrates 5 years with 10 branches

MANILA, Philippines — Korean chicken place Chicken Chingu marks five years of serving its brand of crispy chicken goodness since opening at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Chicken Chingu offers the popular Korean-style fried chicken, which often comes as deep-fried chicken coated in flavors, such as sweet and spicy or honey.

Chicken Chingu, aptly called as such since Chingu means “friend” in Korean, features flavors that friends can order or take with them in a large box with different flavors.

The ones who love their chicken without much fanfare can go for the original fried chicken, Crunchy Garlic or Butter Parmesan. For the those who love to have a balance of sweet and salty, they can opt for Honey Soy or Korean BBQ. For the adventurous types, there are the spicy flavors of Sriracha and Spicy Yangnyeom, while fancy flavors include Jack Daniels and Buffalo Blue Cheese.

Apart from chicken, Chicken Chingu also offers Korean beef bowls, Kimchi Fried Rice, miso soup and iced tea in different flavors.

“From a humble dream born during the pandemic to a brand embraced by 'Chingu Nation,' our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our loyal customers since 2020. Their love, passion, and enthusiasm are at the heart of our success, and this celebration is our way of giving back. More than just a brand, it’s about creating unforgettable moments, amplifying flavors, and making every bite a memorable experience,” said Chef Marc Justin Tee, General Manager and Co-owner of Chicken Chingu.

As part of its fifth year celebration, fried chicken lovers can visit the participating branches from March 3 to April 3 to avail of exclusive offers and in-store surprises.

Chicken Chingu is also available via Food Panda and Grabfood.

RELATED: 100-piece Chicken Mountain at Karayama Makati branch opening