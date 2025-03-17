Hershey Philippines celebrates International Women's Day, launches 'She Inspires' campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Hershey Philippines, a subsidiary of The Hershey Company, a global snacking and confectionary company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has launched its campaign for International Women’s Day: "She Inspires."

This year, Hershey Philippines marks the celebration of International Women’s Day with limited-edition HERSHEY’S Bars to turn the spotlight on the inspiring women in the lives of consumers.

The HERSHEY’S Bars pay tribute to the many forms an inspiring woman takes. The packaging for the 60g bars come in three designs to celebrate the women who are truly inspiring, be it our mothers, partners, friends, leaders, soulmates or colleagues. It’s another sweet way to show love and appreciation to the amazing women in our lives.

The campaign is a reminder that one doesn’t have to look too far as inspiring women can be found everywhere and in every woman we encounter. Extraordinary women are not confined to renowned figures, icons or celebrities, there are women in our lives who continue to empower through their selfless acts of love and kindness.

“There are a number of women in our lives making remarkable contributions and each of their action, big or small, makes a huge impact. The inspiration we’ve been looking for has always been right beside us and it’s time to honor our sheroes who are near and dear to us. In this year’s campaign for International Women’s Day, let’s recognize and celebrate the women who are part of our lives. I hope, through our initiative, we contribute to the greater conversation and inspire consumers to celebrate their Sheroes,” said Kamy Devaguptapu, marketing director of Hershey India and APAC.

“This is an occasion to recognize the extraordinary women in our lives. We are excited to see consumers discover our unique bars on store shelves and pick up a handful to share with the women who inspire them. Handing someone a ‘She Inspires’ bar is a small but an immeasurable gesture,” Devaguptapu added.

As part of the campaign, the brand will enable users to bring the spotlight on their Sheroes through an interactive microsite, https://celebratehershe.com/. The limited-edition HERSHEY’S Bars contain a QR code that leads to a microsite where the consumers can nominate and appreciate their sheroes and send personalized cards to them which can be easily shared on social media.

Consumers also have the opportunity to gift the limited-edition HERSHEY’S bars to the women they appreciate as they enjoy a full month special promotion of 20% discount on every 60g chocolate bar purchase from March 1-31 at 7-Eleven, Robinsons Supermarket, SM Supermalls, Metro, Waltermart branches and CSI Malls.