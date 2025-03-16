Chefs share ways to enjoy Indian Mangoes, plus Burong Mangga recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Indian mangoes are in season once again. I know it is that time of the year again when the branch of our neighbor’s Indian mango tree that protrudes into our property starts regularly banging the roof of our bungalow-type house with falling Indian mangoes. That is usually as summer approaches.

Answering to the scientific name Mangifera indica and also going by the name Katchamita, Indian mangoes have small fruits with skin that stays dark green even when they are already ripe. Considered indigenous to southern Asia, they are called Indian mangoes due to their country of origin — India — although they are also said to originate from Myanmar. Since they are so common in the Philippines, growing bountiful across the archipelago, they are now considered as a local cultivar.

Often harvested in big batches and enjoyed as it is — washed, peeled, sliced into rugged strips, and eaten with a sprinkling of salt or Bagoong (shrimp paste). But must it always be so? Can’t it be “transformed” into other types of food and enjoyed in other ways?

Chef Kris Edison Tan

Chef Kris Edison Tan, the brains behind Masa Madre Bakehouse, does not use Indian mangoes in his breads, but he enjoys eating them.

“I love Indian mangoes,” he said. “I always buy vanilla ice cream to go with them. I make scoops of vanilla ice cream, then I cut Indian mangoes into cubes and top them on the ice cream.”

Chef Jill Sandique

When asked what she would do with Indian mangoes if she had lots of them this season, top pastry chef and cacao expert Chef Jill Sandique said: “Hmmm, other than to eat them while still green, I can see myself making them into pickled mango or mango chutney.”

Chef Gino Gonzalez

Chef Gino Gonzalez of the Center for Asian Culinary Studies (CACS) loves Indian mangoes in salads.

One of the salads that he uses them in is a popular Thai salad. “Top of mind,” chef Gino said. “I will make a Thai Mango Salad. Patis, cilantro, lime juice, onions and sugar are all you need to make this salad, and you are good to go.”

Chef Melchor Taylo

Formerly of Diamond Hotel and now culinary consultant of many restaurant and resort developments, Chef Melchor Taylo sees Indian mangoes as a very versatile ingredient to add to any course. He drew up this menu to emphasize what you can do with Indian mangoes:

Appetizer: Indian Mango and Tuna Tartare Timbales – a combination of fresh tuna and Indian mango with honey vinaigrette shaped into Timbales mold.

Soup: Honey Roasted Pumpkin and Mango Cream Soup – honey roasted pumpkin and Indian mangoes, pureed with fresh cream, topped with crispy bacon bits.

Main course: Pan Grilled Salmon Fillet in Dill Mango Cream Sauce – Indian mangoes should be pureed before mixing them into white wine cream sauce.

Dessert: Mango Mousse with Chocolate Sauce – Indian mango puree mixed with chocolate, whipping cream, egg yolk and gelatin; molded into whatever shape you like or set in a nice glass like a Martini glass.

Except for the appetizer, all Indian mangoes used should be ripe.

Chef Rhea Castro Sycip

The talented celebrity chef behind Flour Pot Manila, Chef Rhea Castro Sycip does take advantage of the season of Indian mangoes in the most creative ways.

“If they are in season and there’s an oversupply, we usually pickle Indian mangoes and add them to salads,” she shared.

Chef Dennis Hipolito

After sharing his culinary talent abroad for so many years, Chef Dennis Hipolito is back in Manila to focus on his own Joconde brand and work on developing brands and menus as a consultant.

He welcomes the season of Indian mangoes and plans to use and enjoy them in various ways.

“I like them unripe, like sour green mangoes, and make Atchara with them for fried dishes. I also love eating them as is with a nice Bagoong. The unripe ones can be pureed and used as a souring agent. You can also use them as part of a drink. You can make smoothies with Indian mangoes combined with pineapple and passionfruit,” he shared.

Chef Henedina Sison

Chef Henedina "Heny" Sison prefers to stick with the classic when it comes to Indian mangoes.

“I eat them with Bagoong or make them into a chutney,” the celebrated chef said.

Chef Edward David Mateo

Chef Edward David Mateo, the brains behind La Royale Patisserie, Minatamis PH and Frozen Spoon, likes his Indian mangoes in salads or pickled (Buro).

A favorite salad of his has Indian mangoes sliced into long strips, then he adds hibe, onions and chopped kamias. For the dressing, he combines calamansi juice, honey or sugar, salt, and chili flakes. Yum!

Chef Jam Melchor

For the president of the Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, Chef Jam Melchor said that it is best with Buro. "Sarap diyan, Buro.” The Kapampangan chef then proceeds to share this recipe.

Burong Mangga (Pickled Mango)

Ingredients:

1 kg. green Indian mangoes

2 cups white sugar

1 cup rock salt

3 cups water

1 cup vinegar (white or cane vinegar)

Procedure:

1. Wash and peel the green mangoes. Slice them into thin strips or wedges, depending on your preference.

2. Salt the mangoes. In a bowl, mix mango slices with rock salt. Let them sit for 1 to 2 hours to draw out excess moisture. After the resting period, rinse the mangoes with water with water and drain well.

3. Prepare the brine. In a saucepan, combine water, sugar and vinegar. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Let the brine cool to room temperature.

4. Pack the mangoes. Arrange the mango slices in a clean, sterilized glass jar. Pour the cooled brine over the mangoes, making sure that they are fully submerged.

5. Ferment and store the mangoes. Seal the jar tightly and store in the refrigerator. Let it ferment for at least 3 days before consuming to allow the flavors to develop. The longer, the better.

6. Serve chilled as a side dish or snack.

RELATED: Recipe: Homemade Mango Jams