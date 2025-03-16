Recipe: Oriental-style Chicken Wings

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned with salt and pepper and fried to a golden crisp, fried chicken wings are already a big treat for lunch or dinner, especially for kids.

These days, however, chicken wings are marinated in many different seasonings and condiments to give them a robust flavor or are double-fried and coated with various “sauces” to combine crunch and flavor.

This recipe of Oriental Wings and Veggie Stir-fry is the marinated type, turning out very flavorful wings, accompanied by Chopsuey veggies flavored with Hoisin sauce to make it one complete and balanced meal, as Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center intend it to be.

Enjoy the wings and eat your veggies!

Oriental Wings and Veggie Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooking oil

1 pack (550 grams) Magnolia Chicken Timplados Oriental Wings, each piece cut into 3

1 pc. (50 grams) onion, sliced

1 pc. (60 grams) carrot, sliced

1 pc. (50 grams) red bell pepper, sliced

1 can (425 grams) young corn cuts, drained

1 head (300 grams) broccoli, cut into florets

1 tbsp. Hoisin sauce

1 tbsp. water

Procedure:

1. In a pan, heat oil and fry wings over medium heat until cooked through and golden brown. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, stir-fry onion, carrot, red bell pepper, young corn, and broccoli for 3 to 5 minutes.

3. Mix Hoisin sauce and water until well blended. Pour sauce over veggies. Add chicken and toss with vegetables until well-coated with sauce.

*Makes 4 to 6 servings.

RELATED: Chefs share secret to crispy, perfectly cooked fried chicken