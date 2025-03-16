Recipe: Taro and Pili Tarts

MANILA, Philippines — Yes, you can make a sweet dessert tart using gabi (taro). Simply make your usual crust, then prepare a filling of mashed gabi combined with butter, milk and nuts, and bake it.

Gabi goes best with pili nuts for a mushy filling, so go for it.

San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center shows you how to put together this delightful treat.

Taro-Pili Tarts

Ingredients:

For the crust:

2 1/2 cups P/F Baron All Purpose Flour

1 cup Magnolia Gold Butter

2-4 tbsps. cold water

For the filling:

1 1/2 cups Magnolia Fresh Milk

1 1/4 cups condensed milk

5 cups gabi (taro), boiled and mashed

1/3 cup white sugar

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter

1 cup pili nuts

Procedure:

1. For the crust: Cut margarine into the flour using 2 knives or a pastry blender. Do this until mixture resembles pea-size crumbs. Add cold water until moist enough to come together. Roll dough until big enough to cover the base and overhang at the sides of 2-inch tart molds and trim off excess dough. Bake in a 350°F for 10 minutes. Let cool.

2. For the taro filling: Combine filling ingredients, except pili nuts, in a medium sauce pan. Heat over moderate setting and stir until the mixture is very thick for about 20 to 35 minutes. Let cool.

3. When cool, fill tart shells with taro mixture to about two-thirds full.

4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbles come out at the top of the tarts.

5. Top with pili nuts.

*Makes 18 pieces.

