Recipe: 'Spaghetti de Barangay'

MANILA, Philippines — You've probably never had Spaghetti that has raisins in its sauce. Well, this may be the first time for you.

Try it and discover just what raisins add to a Pinoy-style Spaghetti, with sauce that also contains corned beef, liver spread, and evaporated milk.

This recipe comes from Chef Jackie Ang Po.

Spaghetti de Barangay

Ingredients:

3 tbsps. oil

5 pcs garlic, minced

1 pc. onion, minced

1 can corned beef

3 pcs. hotdogs, sliced

1 can liver spread

80 grams California Raisins, minced

1 pc. beef cube

2 cups water

300 ml. banana ketchup

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1000 grams pasta noodles, cooked weight (400 grams dry)

100 grams grated cheese

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic in oil. Add onions and corned beef.

2. Then add hotdogs, liver spread, California Raisins, beef cube, and water. Simmer.

3. Add the banana ketchup and continue to simmer.

4. Add evaporated milk last. Toss in the cooked spaghetti noodles.

5. Top with cheese.

6. Plate the spaghetti. Portion 150 grams spaghetti with around 100 grams sauce and 15 grams cheese as single serving size.

