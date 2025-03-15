Gallery by Chele returns to Asia's Top 100 restaurants list

MANILA, Philippines — Gallery by Chele, located in Taguig City, re-entered the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' extended list at No. 72.

The restaurant, run by chefs Chele Gonzalez and Carlos Villaflor, is the sole Philippine-based restaurant to appear on the extended list this year.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants said diners described the restaurant as "a rural farmhouse in an urban jungle" that presents "modern interpretations of Philippine ingredients in a contrastingly casual setting."

The awards body, an extension of the London-based 50 Best, also called Gonzalez an "innovative chef" inspired by the relationships he builds with the people he meets while traveling and channeling them in a six-course menu.

The restaurant accepted the recognition, dedicating it to the staff and gave thanks to patrons who have dined with them the past 12 years.

Another Filipino restaurant, Toyo Eatery in Makati, was previously recognized by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants as the most hospitable restaurant in the continent with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award, adding to its Sustainable Restaurant Award from 2023.

Toyo Eatery was deemed "The Best Restaurant in the Philippines" five times and was the sole Filipino establishment on last year's list at No. 24.

The full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and official winners for 2025 will be announced on March 25 in Seoul, South Korea.

RELATED: Toyo Eatery wins hospitality award from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants