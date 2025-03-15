Recipe: No-bake Blueberry Cheesecake

MANILA, Philippines — Have you ever wondered what top-caliber chefs first cooked or baked when they were kids? Well, if you ask celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po, she will tell you that this was the first ever recipe that she made as a teenager.

It is super easy to make, and the chef recently updated it in time for Valentine’s Day. She used products provided by her sponsors and baked the crust using her new Retigo Combi Oven.

She is confident that anyone can do it. Just follow these simple steps.

No-bake Blueberry Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the crust:

2 cups Grahams, crushed

1/2 cup Arla Butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

For the cheesecake:

1 1/2 tbsps. unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup water

2 cups Arla Cream Cheese, softened

2 tsps. vanilla extract

1 cup sugar

2 cups Nestlé All-purpose Cream

1/2 cup blueberries, canned

Procedure:

1. Mix together melted butter, Graham and sugar. Press down in molds to make thin crusts. Freeze or bake in a 350°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Sprinkle gelatin in a bowl with 1/4 cup water to make it bloom.

3. Cream softened cream cheese, vanilla and sugar at low speed in a mixer.

4. Beat all-purpose cream in a bowl until light for about 2 minutes.

5. Puree blueberries in blender.

6. Heat up the gelatin for 30 seconds or until it is melted. Add gelatin to the blueberry mixture.

7. Fold this into the cream cheese mixture.

8. Lastly, fold in all-purpose cream.

9. Pipe into molds, level with spatula, and freeze.

10. The next day, you can glaze and decorate with chocolate hearts.

For the chocolate hearts:

Beryl’s White Chocolate Compound (white chocolate chips or chunks)

Food color

Procedure:

1. Melt chocolate in a bowl over double boiler.

2. When chocolate is completely melted, divide into two small bowls. Add desired food color into each bowl and mix well.

3. Carefully pour into small heart-shaped candy or chocolate molds, scrape top to level off, and refrigerate to let them set.

4. Remove from molds and use as décor.