100-piece Chicken Mountain at Karayama Makati branch opening

Karayama is a Japanese brand that specializes in Karaage or Japanese-style fried chicken. Opened in 2019 in SM North Edsa, it opened its second location last February in Makati's One Ayala.

MANILA, Philippines — As requested by its fans, Japanese Karaage restaurant Karayama finally opened its first branch in the south.

On the weekend of Valentine’s last month, Karayama opened its second location in the metro to a bigger, strategic and more accessible location in Makati’s One Ayala.

A 100-piece Chicken Mountain by its storefront greeted guests during its launch. Inside, it features an open kitchen where diners can either eat by the bar or with groups in their tables. There is also a partition where corporate meetings or intimate gatherings can be reserved.

Karayama was brought in by Kimberly Cruz, who loved her chicken crispy just like any Karaage. Cruz is behind another Japanese brand, Dohtonburi, which focuses on Japanese rice bowls.

It led her to Karayama, which derived its name from Karaage, or deep-fried meat, and “Yama” or mountain.

Ken Kurosu, General Manager for Overseas Division of Arcland Service Holdings Co., which operates the Karayama restaurants in Japan, said they were suprised when Cruz approached them for franchising opportunities in 2018.

Kurosu told reporters who attended the Makati launch that they were not advertising any franchising opportunities outside of Japan. Outside of Japan, they only had stores in Hong Kong and Thailand.

Kurosu said that the concept of Karaage in Japan is a takeaway especially at dinner, and thus, most of their stores are smaller compared to the Makati branch where it can sit families and large groups all at once.

In Makati, the menu is the same as the first SM North Edsa branch.

Karayama offers its famous 15-piece Chicken Mountain, rice sets with a one-time refill of rice and miso soup, Japanese rice bowls, Chicken Paitan Ramen, and Curry Rice sets. Desserts and drinks include Japanese Mochi and Ice Cream, and Cherry Blossom Fresh Fizz.

