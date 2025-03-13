Recipe: Cucumber and Chico Salad

MANILA, Philippines — It is Chico season. Though I personally do not like Chico (and there’s an entire story to it that dates back to my childhood), I know a lot of people like it, and it is too nutritious to just ignore.

Better known as Sapodilla elsewhere, Chico is rich in iron, calcium, potassium and phosphorus, so better load up on it while it is in season. This fruit is actually considered as a berry.

This recipe of Chico combined with cucumber belongs to Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend cook Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad, who created it to make full use of the season’s bounty.

Her mother-in-law bought about 2 kilograms of Chico from the family’s favorite fruit vendor, Ate Lorna, and while Ces was making her breakfast Ensalada one day, she thought it might be good to add in some slices of chico so that the dressing would not need added sweetener. She did, and it worked.

I find this recipe unique and innovative as much as it is simple and easy to prepare, and so I am sharing the recipe with you. Ces says it is good on its own or as a quick relish to go with fried fish in the morning.

Ensaladang Pipino with Chico

Ingredients:

For the salad:

1 pc. medium-sized pipino (cucumber), cubed

1 pc. bell pepper, seeded and sliced into squares (optional)

1 pc. kamatis (tomatoes), chopped

1 pc. chico, seeded and sliced

1 tsp. toasted kalabasa (squash) seeds or peanuts

For the Ensalada dressing:

2 tbsps. Mama Sita’s Cashew Vinegar or Sukang Iloko

1 pc. chili, chopped

1 tsp. mustard (optional—it adds tang and creaminess)

Procedure:

1. Making Ensalada is very easy. Simply combine all the sliced vegetables and the Chico in a bowl.

2. Prepare the dressing. If using mustard, dissolve it with the vinegar first. Mix in chopped chili.

3. Toss with the salad vegetable mixture.

