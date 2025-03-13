Recipe: Bibingka Cheesecake

MANILA, Philippines — Can you marry a Kakanin (native delicacy) and a cake to make a unique and delicious treat?

Oh, yes, you can. Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center are showing the way with this recipe for Bibingka Cheesecake.

Make one for a filling afternoon merienda or dessert.

Bibingka Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the crust:

3-1/4 cups (325 grams) finely crushed graham crackers

1/4 cup (53 grams) brown sugar

1 tsp. (2.8 grams) cinnamon powder

1 tsp. (4.7 grams) Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, melted

For the filling:

2 packs (225 grams each) Magnolia Cream Cheese

1 cup (200 grams) cup sugar

2 tsps. (4 grams) vanilla extract

1/2tsp. (3.5 grams) lemon juice

1 tsp. grated lemon rind

8 (400 grams) Magnolia Brown Eggs, use only 5 eggs and 3 egg yolks

1/2 cup (133 ml.) coconut cream

1 pack (250 ml.) Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

1/4cup (30 grams) Magnolia All-Purpose Flour

For the topping:

2 tbsps. (28 grams) Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, softened

1/2 cup (100 grams) shaved Magnolia Queso de Bola

2 tbsps. (24 grams) muscovado sugar

2 (100 grams) salted eggs, sliced

1/4 cup (24 grams) toasted desiccated coconut

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 275°F and line one 9-inch diameter ring mold pan with aluminum foil. Set aside.

2. To make the crust, combine ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well. Press mixture onto bottom of prepared pan. Set aside.

3. To make the filling, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, lemon juice, lemon rind, eggs, coconut cream, all-purpose cream, and flour. Beat until smooth. Fold in cheese. Pour into prepared pan and place pan on top of a large shallow pan half-filled with water.

4. Bake for 30 minutes and then top with salted eggs and continue baking for an additional 45 minutes. Turn off oven and leave cheesecake inside the oven for 30 minutes more, and then cool completely.

5. Chill for at least 4 hours before unmolding the cheesecake.

6. Brush with butter and top with shaved cheese and desiccated coconut. Sprinkle with muscovado sugar.

*Makes 8 to 12 servings.

